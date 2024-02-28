Egglife Foods Welcomes Jim Murray to its Board of Directors

Food industry veteran Jim Murray joins Egglife Foods on its mission to bring consumers protein-packed, low-carb food solutions that replace traditional flour with egg whites

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, Inc , a Chicago-based innovator harnessing the power of eggs to disrupt the food industry with simple, delicious and nutritious egglife® egg white wraps, has appointed food industry veteran Jim Murray to its Board of Directors. Murray joins Andy Arquette, the chief financial officer for Fairlife, who joined Egglife's Board in 2020. The addition of Murray, an accomplished leader in consumer packaged goods, marks a significant milestone for Egglife Foods as the company continues its incredible growth trajectory.

A seasoned executive with a proven track record scaling successful businesses, Murray brings a wealth of experience to the Egglife Foods Board. Previously serving as the president of RXBar and playing a pivotal role in the brand's explosive growth, Murray's expertise in strategy and finance in the better-for-you food space is unparalleled. His contributions to RXBar's success and his notable experience as CEO and co-founder of Feastables, the buzzy better-for-you snack brand from YouTube sensation MrBeast, make him a valuable addition to the Egglife Foods team.

"I am thrilled to join the Egglife Foods Board of Directors," said Murray. "Egglife Foods has been at the forefront of category creating innovation in the food industry, and I am excited to contribute to their continued success by leveraging my experience in building and growing disruptive food brands."

Regarding Murray's appointment to the Egglife Board of Directors, Egglife Foods CEO David Kroll said, "Having Jim Murray as part of our Board of Directors will only add fuel to the explosive growth trajectory that Egglife Foods is on. His experience in building and scaling rapid-growth food start-ups will undoubtedly propel Egglife to new heights. Together, we are poised to crack the code of unprecedented success as we reimagine the future of food together."

The Egglife Foods team is confident that the addition of Jim Murray to its board of directors will bring invaluable insights and strategic guidance as the company continues to revolutionize the food industry. With a shared commitment to disruptive innovation, championing better wellness for all and delivering high consumer satisfaction with quality food products, Egglife Foods is poised for even greater success in the years to come.

About Egglife Foods, Inc.

As a leader in modern nutrition, Egglife Foods is reimagining the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. The company, currently poised to be the next big category disruptor in the CPG industry, is motivated by a desire to champion better wellness without sacrificing taste. egglife® egg white wraps, the company's debut product, are made using patented technology that converts liquid egg to solid matter, resulting in a low-carb, protein-packed tortilla-style wrap free of sugar and grains. Unlike the competition, egglife is the only wrap to deliver a trifecta of what consumers are looking for in a wrap; taste, versatility and nutrition. egglife egg white wraps are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a versatile, low-carb, protein-packed option. The wraps are available in six flavors – original, everything bagel, southwest, Italian, sweet cinnamon, and new garden salsa. The company's products are available in over 12,000 retail locations throughout the United States, including major grocery chains, as well as online at shop.egglifefoods.com. egglife wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana. More information is available at egglifefoods.com.

