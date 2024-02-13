Eggo® is helping foster Black agriculture through partnership with National Black Growers Council

First-of-its-kind partnership gives more Black farmers access to technical assistance and education

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1920, approximately 14 percent of farmers in the United States were Black. Today, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, only 1.3 percent of America's almost 3.4 million farmers are Black*.

National Black Growers Council members. Image courtesy of NBGC.
Recognizing this disparity in farming equity, Eggo® is entering into a partnership with the National Black Growers Council (NBGC), a farmer-run organization dedicated to improving the efficiency, productivity and sustainability of black row crop farmers. Eggo® is proud to support the NBGC, which advocates for the best interests of Black farmers locally, statewide, and nationally.

Fostering technical expertise in Black farmers

Through this partnership, Eggo® is providing grants that aim to nurture the development of member famers while pushing forward NBGC's mission. This includes:

  • Mini grants for technical assistance, such as supporting farmers who host educational Model Field Days designed to educate visiting farmers on the latest farming and agricultural techniques;
  • Financial support for Black growers who would like to attend Field Days or the NBGC Annual Meeting;
  • Participation in the NBGC Advisory Board;
  • Sponsorship of the NBGC Annual Meeting; and
  • Funding for a Model Field Day designed to educate Eggo® and Kellanova employees on the importance of Black growers and how best to fulfill their needs as a partner.

"Eggo is partnering with the National Black Growers Council because we know that being a farmer isn't a job—it's a way of life, and it's where all our food begins. As Eggo is committed to making mornings easier for all families, we are also committed to supporting the wellbeing of the people who contribute to the food value chain generally, including farming communities," says Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods at Kellanova. "Through programs like this one, Eggo is playing an important part in the Kellanova Better Days Promise mission of creating better days for people and the planet through responsible and sustainable business practices."

Eggo and NBGC: A pioneering partnership

NBGC's partnership with Eggo® is the first of its kind between the organization and a brand, and it has already made a significant direct impact on its members. In December 2023, Eggo® sponsored the registration fees for 150 Black farmers and growers attending the NBGC Annual Meeting; attendance was up 50 percent compared to the previous year.

"We're incredibly excited by the potential impact that this partnership with Eggo will have on our organization and members, as well as on the role Black farmers play in the greater industry," says Elzadia Washington, program director, National Black Growers Council. "Our organization represents generations of Black farmers. We need engaged partners like Eggo who are willing to not only support existing members, but also to listen and work with us to help ensure that the rich legacy and contribution of Black farmers continues for generations to come."

#BetterDays for the communities we serve

The 2023 NBGC Annual Meeting also saw Debra Quade, supplier diversity manager at Kellanova, participate in a panel discussion aimed at educating farmers on collaboration with corporate buyers. Quade, an expert in diverse supply chains, discussed the opportunities available to Black farms to be part of corporate supply chains.

"Kellanova works to conduct business with diverse suppliers who represent our consumers and the communities where we live and work" says Quade. "At the same time, we want to ensure our customers, employees and supplier partners benefit from our partnerships. When our brands, like Eggo, engage with groups like the NBGC, we bring a higher volume of innovation and unique ideas to the table."

The partnership between Eggo® and NBGC is one of the ways Kellanova and its iconic brands are bringing the Kellanova Better Days™ Promise to life. Kellanova is committed to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food, creating better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030.

*Source: USDA 2017 Census of Agriculture – Black Producers report

About Kellanova
Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods, with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

About National Black Growers Council
The National Black Growers Council (NBGC) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our mission is to improve the efficiency, productivity & sustainability of Black Row Crop Farmers. NBGC promotes working smarter and being aggressive adapters of technology and programs that will help Black farmers be more efficient. We are multigenerational producers who advocate for the best interests of black farmers locally, statewide and nationally. NBGC represents the unique needs of Black farmers. We have partnerships with each other, majority farmers, corporations, and others because we all contribute to our global food supply.

