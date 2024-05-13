EGGO® LAUNCHES ITS MOST PROTEIN-PACKED WAFFLES EVER & A FULLY LOADED PAIR OF CUSTOM SRGN SNEAKERS TO MATCH

NEW Eggo® Fully Loaded Waffles inspired Eggo's collab with The Surgeon to drop the first-ever Eggo Fully Loaded Kicks in two flavorful colorways: Chocolate Chip Brownie & Strawberry Delight

CHICAGO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone's favorite breakfast brand is launching a line of its most protein-packed waffles ever—say hello to Eggo® Fully Loaded Waffles. But that's not all! Alongside the new waffles come a crave-worthy custom pair of sneaks—Eggo Fully Loaded Kicks—so fans can fuel and fully load their families head to toe, literally.

THE WAFFLE DROP

Eggo prides itself on helping parents beat the morning chaos by making sure the whole family is fed and fueled up for their day. That's why the brand is leveling up the breakfast game with Eggo Fully Loaded, packed with 10 grams of protein per two-waffle serving – Eggo's highest protein offering ever – and the same delicious taste fans know and love us for.

No flavor was sacrificed in the making of these protein waffles. Eggo Fully Loaded Chocolate Chip Brownie features a fudgy chocolate-filled batter and satisfying pockets of chocolate chips, while Eggo Fully Loaded Strawberry Delight delivers a berrylicious flavor burst from the sweet and subtly tart taste of the strawberry flavor-infused batter.

"From satisfying their teens' growing appetites to satisfying their teens' growing fashion obsession, parents have a lot on their plate. We're here to help them beat the chaos around what to eat and what to wear with a protein-packed collab both sneaker collectors and waffle superfans alike will be craving," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods at Kellanova. "Waffles are the original inspiration for the iconic sneaker soles of today, so it made perfect sense to kick off our launch with spectacular sneaks that pay homage to this delicious history."

FROM SYRUP DRIP TO SNEAKER DRIP

In a tribute to the historic waffle-sneaker connection and its influence on waffle-grid-patterned shoe soles, the brand is teaming up with sneakerhead legend and custom creator Dominic "The Surgeon" Ciambrone and SRGN to create the first-of-its-kind Eggo Fully Loaded Kicks. Just like a delicious breakfast, teens and sneakerheads alike are always hungry for the latest looks and now, fans can get their hands on both with this protein-packed collab sure to fill stomachs and turn heads.

Handcrafted in Los Angeles, these 100% custom waffle-grid-bottomed sneakers are infused with delicious details throughout. From a syrup drip to a syrup pouch, these Fully Loaded kicks were inspired by the two new flavors: bright pink Strawberry Delight and rich brown Chocolate Chip Brownie. The sneakers feature premium suede waffled leather in shades of chocolate brown or a tan caramel with pops of pink, and fillings inspired by each new flavor dripping down the midsole. For extra comfort, the collar includes added cushion to showcase the fluffiness of the waffles. These kicks even have a hidden zip stash pocket for a syrup packet on the go!

"I'm thrilled to be part of this innovative collaboration with Eggo to help bring the essence of Fully Loaded Waffles onto the canvas of a sneaker," said Dominic "The Surgeon" Ciambrone, Founder and Creative Director, SRGN. "I grew up eating Eggo waffles for breakfast and throughout the years have seen how influential the waffle-grid soles have become in this industry, so I'm excited to put our own twist on this iconic brand. I hope the fans appreciate the craftsmanship that went into hand making these as much as they'll enjoy the new flavors."

HOW TO SHOP THE DROP

Fans will have three chances to shop the drops. Starting on Friday, May 17, at 12 P.M. ET, the limited-edition Eggo Fully Loaded Kicks will be available on Urbannecessities.com/pages/eggofullyloaded for $150 per pair, while supplies last. Of course, each pair comes with both flavors of Fully Loaded Waffles for fans to experience the fueling power of these protein-packed waffles for themselves. Additional kicks will be released the remaining Fridays in May at 12 P.M. ET, so be sure to set your alarms and snag a pair before they sell out!

The best part? Our kicks support a great cause. Eggo knows that millions of children and teens in the U.S. aren't getting an adequate amount of protein in their diet, so all proceeds from the Kicks will support No Kid Hungry, a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger. That means each pair of sneakers sold will result in a $150 donation to No Kid Hungry, which can help provide 1,500 meals* to kids.

Plus, as a longtime partner and supporter of No Kid Hungry, Eggo will make an additional donation of $50,000 following the Fully Loaded Kicks program to fuel more families during breakfast and beyond. It's just one of the ways Eggo and other Kellanova brands are bringing the Kellanova Better Days™ Promise to life.

WHERE TO SHOP EGGO'S NEWEST ADDITIONS

Protein-loving fans can find the new Eggo Fully Loaded Waffles at retailers nationwide, available now for an SRP of $5.99 for a 10-pack box.

Still looking for more ways to L'Eggo with Eggo? Eggo is dropping four more fresh new flavors this spring, including:

Eggo Cinnamon Churro Waffles – crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, this new flavor taps a cinnamon sugar flavor just like the traditional Spanish treat (SRP of $3.59 per box)

– crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, this new flavor taps a cinnamon sugar flavor just like the traditional Spanish treat (SRP of per box) Eggo Chocolate Chip Belgian Style Street Waffles – toaster-less deliciousness! Made with sweet brioche-style dough and real butter, these are ready-to-eat chocolate chip Belgian waffles you can just thaw and eat for a tasty grab-and-go breakfast or snack (SRP of $5.99 per box)

– toaster-less deliciousness! Made with sweet brioche-style dough and real butter, these are ready-to-eat chocolate chip Belgian waffles you can just thaw and eat for a tasty grab-and-go breakfast or snack (SRP of per box) Eggo Dark Chocolate Chip Thick and Fluffy Waffles – made with rich dark chocolate chips, pop those golden waffles in the toaster for melt-in-your-mouth goodness (SRP of $3.99 per box)

– made with rich dark chocolate chips, pop those golden waffles in the toaster for melt-in-your-mouth goodness (SRP of per box) Eggo Mixed Berry Pancakes – a light, fluffy new find that's bursting with delicious mixed berry flavor (SRP of $3.99 per box)

*Every pair of sneakers purchased between 5/13 and 5/31 will result in a $150 donation (up to $3,000 proceeds equivalent) to No Kid Hungry, which can help provide 1,500 meals. Donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

