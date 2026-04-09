Eggs Up Grill Accelerates Multi-Unit Momentum in The First Quarter of 2026

Multiple multi-unit partnerships, strong sales performance and national franchise recognition highlight momentum for the breakfast and lunch brand

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggs Up Grill, the fastest-growing "better breakfast" restaurant franchise in the country, wrapped up the first quarter of 2026 with its 21st consecutive quarter of same restaurant sales growth and continued expansion of new restaurants.

These results reflect Eggs Up Grill's appeal to both guests and franchise owners, reinforcing the brand's position as a leading concept in the breakfast and lunch segment. As both new and existing franchise partners expanded their portfolios, multi-unit ownership continues to be a defining characteristic of the Eggs Up Grill system, with more than 60% of franchisees now operating or developing multiple locations across their markets.

Systemwide sales performance in the first quarter further underscored the brand's momentum. Eggs Up Grill reported more than 4% same-store sales growth.

"Multi-unit growth is one of the strongest indicators of the health of our brand," said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. "When our operators choose to develop additional locations, it speaks volumes about the strength of the concept, the attractive financial results and the support they receive across the system. This sustained performance creates meaningful momentum that continues to fuel growth across our network."

One of the quarter's most significant announcements was Eggs Up Grill's partnership with Metz Group, a nationally recognized hospitality and food service management company. By leveraging Metz Group's operational expertise and established network, the companies will develop multiple locations across Pennsylvania. Through this relationship, Eggs Up Grill will introduce the brand's approachable breakfast and lunch offerings, introducing the brand's uniquely differentiated hospitality and community focused experience that defines the concept. The first Pennsylvania Eggs Up Grill restaurant will open in Stroudsburg, PA in late May.

Additional highlights from the first quarter of 2026 include:

Recognition on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list

Inclusion on Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise list

Addition of a new chief financial officer to strengthen the executive leadership team

Annual franchise conference to bring franchise partners and support center leaders together

Featured as one of Datassential's Top 25 Emerging Chains

"As we look ahead to the rest of 2026, our focus remains on accelerating sustainable growth and continuing to provide best in class support as we assist franchise partners in their success," Richardson said. "We are encouraged by the momentum we are seeing across the system and remain focused in expanding the Eggs Up Grill brand in the right markets with the right partners."

With a growing national footprint, strong unit-level performance and an expanding development pipeline, Eggs Up Grill expects 2026 to be yet another record year of new restaurant growth, maintaining its commitment to uniquely friendly service, everyday affordability, great tasting food and beverages delivered through an overall experience designed to make every guest smile.

To learn more, visit https://eggsupgrillfranchise.com.

For more information about Eggs Up Grill, visit https://eggsupgrill.com.

About Eggs Up Grill

Founded in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Eggs Up Grill is a daytime restaurant franchise brand serving breakfast, brunch and lunch for more than 25 years. As "home to the whole neighborhood," the brand operates more than 108 locations nationwide, with more than 90 additional units in development or committed to open. Eggs Up Grill has earned repeated recognition across leading franchise rankings, including designation as a Most Profitable Franchise by Franchise Business Review and inclusion on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®.

SOURCE Eggs Up Grill