Eggs Up Grill Served Up Scale in 2025 with 18 New Restaurant Openings and 20 Consecutive Quarters of Positive Same-Store Sales

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggs Up Grill , a neighborhood favorite breakfast and lunch cafe and the fastest-growing "better breakfast" restaurant franchise in the country, concluded 2025 with record-setting momentum. The brand opened 18 new restaurants, the most in a single year in company history, while achieving its 20th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales. The sustained success delivered 7% same-store sales growth in 2025, with more than 27% increase in average unit volume since 2021. These results reflect the growing consumer demand for the Eggs Up Grill experience and accelerating franchisee demand to join the brand.

Eggs Up Grill also awarded more than 30 new franchise commitments in 2025, increasing the system to 105 operating locations and more than 190 locations open and in development. The system's growth continues to be fueled by an experienced and successful ownership base, with more than 60% of franchise partners operating multiple restaurants and 75% of 2026's record new restaurant pipeline coming from existing franchisees.

"Our franchise partners' commitment and dedication to operational excellence, community engagement and doing 'everything to make you smile' has been instrumental in driving our outperformance of every other restaurant in the better breakfast category," said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. "And as a result of our commitment to our franchisee's financial success, we continue attracting experienced multi-unit, multi-brand operators supporting expansion into new markets, all while delivering an affordable, convenient and uniquely friendly guest experience that builds loyalty and encourages repeat visits."

That emphasis on quality, friendliness and everyday affordability has helped fuel long-term systemwide growth and continues to shape the brand's approach to innovation. In 2025, Eggs Up Grill introduced several enhancements designed to support both guests and franchise partners, including the launch of its new affinity program, Smile Society, a revamped kitchen design to improve throughput and a new partnership with Apple Pie Capital as a Tier 1 Brand, making it easier for franchisees to reinvest and open new locations.

Additional highlights from 2025 included the following accolades:

Eggs Up Grill is actively seeking growth-oriented, motivated franchise partners nationwide. To learn more about available opportunities, visit https://eggsupgrillfranchise.com .

For more information about Eggs Up Grill, visit https://eggsupgrill.com .

About Eggs Up Grill

Founded in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Eggs Up Grill has been serving smiles for over 25 years. From the first sip of freshly brewed coffee to the last bite of a hearty breakfast or lunch, our welcoming atmosphere and attentive service make every visit feel like coming home. As "neighbors serving neighbors," we proudly serve breakfast, brunch, and lunch daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a full menu and catering throughout our hours of operation.

Eggs Up Grill's business model is designed to create smiles not just for guests but for our Franchise Partners as well. Ranked the No. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® for four consecutive years and a Most Profitable Franchise by Franchise Business Review, Eggs Up Grill is experiencing record growth and actively seeking both seasoned and first-time franchise partners. With more than 100 locations currently in operation and over 90 more under development or committed to open, the brand is poised for continued success.

