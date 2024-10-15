Egis Group Announces Strategic Collaboration with Arm to Drive AI HPC Chip Technology Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Egis Technology (6462.TWO), a member of the Egis Group, together with Alcor Micro Corp. (8054.TWO), announced on October 15th that it will join Arm® Total Design, an ecosystem committed to the frictionless delivery of custom SoCs based on Neoverse™ Compute Subsystems (CSS). This collaboration enables both Egis and Alcor Micro to leverage Neoverse CSS for new chiplet solutions targeting the High-Performance Computing (HPC) and generative AI application markets, combining the strength of Egis' specialized integrated circuit design and the power efficiency of Arm technology.

As part of Arm Total Design, Egis Group companies are aiming to accelerate the commercialization and broader adoption of Arm-based chiplet technology in AI HPC server chips. Egis will contribute its UCIe IP, a key interconnect interface for chiplet architecture, Alcor will offer its expertise in advanced Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS)® packaging services and chiplet design, and Arm will supply its latest Neoverse CSS V3 platform to enable high-performance, low-latency, and highly scalable AI server solutions. This work marks a significant step forward for both Egis Group companies in advancing next-generation smart computing technologies.

Eddie Ramirez, vice president of go-to-market, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm, said: "The Arm Total Design ecosystem is proving instrumental in accelerating the development of solutions that are purpose-built for the surging compute demands of AI. We look forward to this collaboration with the Egis Group, optimizing Arm-based chiplets for AI and HPC to deliver new solutions that enable greater flexibility and scalability for datacenter customers."

Chairman of Egis Group, Steve Lo, added: "As generative AI applications continue to proliferate, the demand for HPC is rising faster than ever. Through deep collaboration with Arm, Egis and Alcor aim to lead the transformation of AI chip technology, providing the most competitive high-performance solutions for global customers."

Both Egis and Alcor believe that this collaboration will not only drive the advancement of chiplet architecture and generative AI technology, but also significantly accelerate the adoption of generative AI in various industries and provide more competitive chip solutions for the global AI HPC market.

Moving forward, both companies will continue to deepen their collaboration with Arm to drive innovation and create a new era of AI computing and applications.

SOURCE Egis Technology