EgyptAir Takes Delivery of First Boeing 737 MAX Jet

First of 18 737-8 airplanes leased from SMBC Aviation Capital to join Egypt's national carrier's fleet

737 MAX is key to EgyptAir's modernization strategy

CAIRO, May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) and EgyptAir announced today the Egyptian national airline took delivery of its first 737 MAX. The 737-8 is the first of 18 airplanes leased from SMBC Aviation Capital to be delivered and represents the first 737 MAX in Egypt.

Boeing and EgyptAir announced today the Egyptian national airline took delivery of its first 737 MAX. The 737-8 is the first of 18 airplanes leased from SMBC Aviation Capital to be delivered and represents the first 737 MAX in Egypt.

"The delivery of our first Boeing 737 MAX marks a significant milestone in our fleet modernization strategy. By integrating the 737-8 into our operations, EgyptAir Holding is committed to providing our passengers with a superior travel experience while achieving greater operational efficiency," said Captain Ahmed Adel, chairman and CEO of EgyptAir Holding Company. "This aircraft's advanced technology and reduced environmental footprint align perfectly with our vision for sustainable growth and our dedication to maintaining a young, state-of-the-art fleet that connects Egypt to the world."

The 737-8 complements EgyptAir's fleet of 30 Next-Generation 737 jets with operational commonality and enhanced efficiency, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces. As part of its fleet renewal program, EgyptAir will deploy the new aircraft on short- and medium-haul routes to destinations such as Paris, Brussels, Istanbul and Vienna.

"We are delighted to support EgyptAir as it welcomes its first 737-8 and advances its fleet modernization strategy," said Barry Flannery, chief commercial officer at SMBC Aviation Capital. "This delivery underscores our long-standing partnership with Boeing and our commitment to providing EgyptAir with efficient, next-generation aircraft that enhance operational performance and deliver a better passenger experience."

Passengers aboard EgyptAir's 737 MAX jets will experience a new level of comfort with the Boeing Sky Interior, which features advanced LED lighting, larger windows and spacious overhead bins.

"The delivery of EgyptAir's first 737 MAX marks an important step toward the airline's modernization goals and kicks off a new era for Egypt," said Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa. "The 737 MAX offers the efficiency, range and passenger comfort airlines need as they grow and enhance their operations. With this delivery, we build on 60 years of partnership with EgyptAir and welcome them as a 737 MAX operator."

EgyptAir is one of Africa's largest and longest-serving operators of the 737 family ─ dating back to 1975 when the airline first ordered the airplane type. The carrier also operates five 777 and eight 787 Dreamliner jets.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact

Boeing Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing