EGYPTAIR'S NEW A350-900 TO FEATURE IN-FLIGHT ENGAGEMENT AND DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FROM PANASONIC AVIONICS

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics), the world's leading supplier of in-flight engagement and connectivity (IFEC) solutions, today announced that EgyptAir's new A350-900 has entered service featuring award winning in-flight engagement and connectivity (IFEC) systems and a suite of digital apps and services from Panasonic Avionics.

With the entry into service of this latest twin-aisle aircraft, EgyptAir is the first airline to fly globally with Panasonic Avionics' fully integrated in-flight engagement (IFE) interactive design and publishing tool – Modular Interactive (MI).

From today, MI is available across EgyptAir's new A350-900 fleet as part of a fully integrated Panasonic Avionics IFEC ecosystem. MI is the industry's first interactive authoring and publishing platform, and is a key part of Panasonic Avionics' vision to redefine the in-flight experience and integrate IFEC as a third digital channel for airlines. With MI, EgyptAir will be able to update and tailor their in-flight experience quickly and seamlessly.

Designed as a cloud-based platform, MI features a flexible, modular architecture that supports highly configurable layouts, themes, and style elements without the long lead times or high costs typically tied to traditional interactive development and testing. Airlines can use MI Studio to independently define and deploy different design styles, color palettes, branding assets, apps, and service activations, giving them increased autonomy to build and refine new experiences.

Captain Ahmed Adel, Chairman & CEO, EGYPTAIR Holding, stated: "We are proud to introduce a new era of in-flight comfort and entertainment for our passengers. The integration of the Astrova and NEXT systems on our A350-900 ensures that every traveler, whether in Business or Economy class, enjoys world-class connectivity and cinema-quality visuals. From the immersive 3D maps for adults to the 'Young Explorers' experience for our junior travelers, we are committed to making every EGYPTAIR flight a memorable one."

Andrew Mohr, Vice President of Digital Solutions, Panasonic Avionics, said: "We are excited and honored to once again collaborate with EgyptAir. Together our companies will maximize passenger engagement by bringing smarter, more connected in-flight experiences to their passengers.

"By combining our industry leading applications and services with our award-winning IFE platforms and global connectivity, we will deliver a consistent, personalized passenger journey from pre-flight through arrival. We are confident that this powerful new combination of hardware, apps, services and connectivity will drive deeper loyalty, unlock new ancillary revenue opportunities, and enhance operational performance for EGYPTAIR."

To maximize passenger engagement, EgyptAir's new A350-900 aircraft also features Panasonic Avionics' award-winning Arc™ 3D in-flight map platform. Unlike traditional flight maps that simply present flight information, the new interface highlights three core features: high-resolution 3D visuals, smooth interaction, and immersive engagement.

One of the most distinctive features of EgyptAir's new 3D flight map is its exclusive Arc for Young Explorers experience. Combining an eye-catching dinosaur theme with real-time flight data, children can enter "dino mode" and explore their flight as a Quetzalcoatlus. The kids' map will display dinosaurs that once inhabited the regions currently being flown over, letting young passengers learn about each dinosaur's characteristics, behaviors, and background.

Additionally, EgyptAir is one the first airlines to launch the new Arc Vistas feature, which provides immersive and cinematic views of the world directly from the Arc map 3D engine. Arc Vistas can be accessed interactively by passengers or utilized in a relaxing screen-saver mode. Utilizing Astrova's 4K, OLED displays and enhanced 3D graphics power, Arc Vistas presents traditional map displays as a stunning new form of inflight engagement.

To enhance revenue generation and passenger engagement, Egyptair has also selected Panasonic Avionics' in-flight Marketplace solution. Panasonic Avionics' leading ecommerce platform will be integrated into the IFEC experience, providing a seamless interface with easy navigation for passengers that want to make purchases during their flight.

Each of these unique digital solutions, along with a host of other applications, will be displayed throughout the cabin through Panasonic Avionics' award winning in-flight engagement systems and supported by truly global connectivity.

In Business Class, the aircraft features Panasonic Avionics' award-winning Astrova seat-end IFE solution. This delivers a fully immersive experience featuring industry-leading 4K OLED HDR10+ displays that provide stunning, cinema-quality visuals. Bluetooth®* and wired headsets will offer high-fidelity spatial audio for the best possible listening experience. Astrova will also deliver 67W of USB-C power to enable fast charging of laptops and all other passenger devices.

In Economy Class, passengers benefit from Panasonic Avionics' NEXT IFE system, offering 4K seatback displays, Bluetooth®* audio connectivity for personal headphones, and an intuitive user interface that supports fast access to content and services.

The airline's A350 fleet is also equipped with Panasonic Avionics' in-flight connectivity solutions via its global Ku-band satellite network. This enables EgyptAir's passengers to stay connected throughout their journey, while supporting a consistent, end-to-end digital experience onboard.

Notes to Editors

* The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such mark by Panasonic Avionics Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of in-flight engagement and communication systems. The company pioneered the industry beginning in 1979 and has consistently introduced innovations that enable unique customer experiences and enhance airline loyalty (NPS), ancillary revenue, and operational efficiency.

Over 200 leading airlines across the world have chosen to install Panasonic Avionics in-flight engagement, satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and digital solutions on their aircraft. Panasonic Avionics' proven systems are supported by the largest global support and services team utilizing OEM insights to ensure peak system performance. Using these unique products and services, airlines can seamlessly access up to 1,000 PEMs (passenger engagement minutes) only available in-flight and unlock new tailored, data-driven experiences that enhance passenger satisfaction.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is headquartered in Irvine, California with over 3,300 employees and operates in 50 locations around the globe.

For additional information, please visit www.panasonic.aero

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America