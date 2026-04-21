Panasonic Introduces New Compact Standard Prime Lens to its Full Frame LUMIX S Series: LUMIX S 40mm F2 (S-S40)

NEWARK, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to introduce the new LUMIX S 40mm F2 (S-S40), an interchangeable lens based on the L-Mount system standard.

A compact, lightweight prime designed for everyday versatility, the LUMIX S 40mm F2 delivers natural-looking images with beautiful bokeh — ideal for street photography, portraits, and landscapes.

LUMIX S-S40 LUMIX S-S40 silver

Featuring a 40mm focal length, often regarded as close to the field of view of the human eye, this single focal length lens delivers a natural perspective suited to a wide range of scenes. Its bright F2 maximum aperture creates soft and beautiful bokeh for strong subject separation in portraits and helps maintain faster shutter speeds in low-light to keep clear images without pushing ISO unnecessarily.

With an overall length of approximately 40.9mm and a weight of approximately 144g, it pairs perfectly with the compact body of the LUMIX S9, creating a lightweight, portable setup that's easy to carry. The lens shares a similar profile with the LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 when collapsed and maintains the same 62mm filter diameter.

While remaining compact and lightweight, the lens features a dust- and splash-resistant design for reliability in changing weather conditions. The front lens element is coated with fluorine, making it easy to remove dirt and oil from the surface.

To meet the growing demand for video production, the lens also incorporates features such as focus breathing suppression and micro-step aperture control, enabling smooth exposure transitions and high-quality video expression.

Alongside this announcement, Panasonic is also sharing its lens development roadmap, featuring a wide-angle prime lens designed to complement the compact LUMIX S9 body, and a large-aperture telephoto zoom lens to further expand the L-Mount lens lineup.

With the introduction of the new 40mm lens and its continued commitment to future lens development, Panasonic continues to expand creative possibilities for both camera enthusiasts and professionals by delivering a strong balance of image quality and mobility, contributing to the growth of the interchangeable-lens camera market.

Main Features

1. Natural 40mm View with large F2 Aperture

40mm focal length provides a natural perspective similar to human field of view

Large F2 aperture produces soft and beautiful bokeh

Suitable for a wide range of shooting styles including street photo, portraits, and landscapes

2. Compact, Easy-to-Carry Design

Compact and lightweight design measuring approx. 40.9mm in length and approx. 144g in weight

Sized to match the compact LUMIX S9 body for easy portability

Shares the same compact size and 62mm filter thread as the LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3

3. Enhanced control and reliability

Features a control ring and focus button for intuitive operation and enhanced creative control

Dust- and splash-resistant design for reliable shooting in various conditions

Focus breathing suppression and micro-step aperture control support smooth video recording

The LUMIX S 40mm F2 (S-S40) will go on sale for $399.99 USD and is expected to begin shipping to customers in early June 2026.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ–based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leader in B2B technology solutions and industrial components that power a smarter, more sustainable world, along with consumer technologies that elevate everyday life and wellbeing. As the primary regional subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Osaka, Japan), the company is advancing human-centric AI, green energy solutions and next-generation manufacturing technologies. Guided by its founding mission to contribute to the progress of society, Panasonic continues to invest deeply in research and development to deliver next-generation solutions across key industries including energy, mobility, avionics and automotive manufacturing. The company is also advancing toward its goal of achieving net-zero emissions across global operations by 2030. For more information on the company's innovations and its vision for the future, visit na.panasonic.com.

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SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America