PANASONIC AVIONICS' ASTROVA TAKES OFF ON AIR CANADA

- IFE solution to be installed on 86 of carrier's fleet -

HAMBURG, Germany, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics), the world's leading supplier of in-flight engagement and connectivity (IFEC) solutions, today announced that Astrova, its groundbreaking in-flight engagement (IFE) solution, has entered service with Air Canada on one of its A321 aircraft.

Panasonic Avionics

The flag carrier of Canada is retro-fitting Astrova on 19 A321 aircraft with the IFE solution also being installed on an additional 67 of the carrier's fleet across a number of aircraft types. This includes line-fitting Astrova on the airline's 23 new Airbus A220-300, 30 new A321XLR and 14 new Boeing 787-10 aircraft.

Passengers flying with Air Canada can now enjoy an immersive, home-cinema experience, featuring industry-leading 4K OLED HDR10+ displays alongside premium spatial audio streamed directly to their own wireless headphones using Panasonic Avionics' Bluetooth® technology*.

For travellers who wish to work or multi-task while onboard, Astrova can provide up to 67W of DC power via USB-C at every seat, available during all phases of flight. This enables fast charging of smartphones, tablets, laptops, or other personal electronic devices.

Astrova's modular design also provides the scalability and flexibility required for Air Canada to keep pace with consumer trends in today's fast-changing market. For example, Astrova's patented removable peripheral bar can be quickly hot swapped to unlock new upgrades and features to services like USB power, Bluetooth®* technology, and other standards that may change or evolve over time.

Hernan Abbes, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Panasonic Avionics Corporation, said: "We are delighted to see our award-winning Astrova IFE solution officially take flight for the first time on Air Canada. This debut demonstrates the flexibility and scalability of Astrova across diverse aircraft types, while delivering a truly premium, cinematic experience at every seat.

"With its flexible design and modular approach to upgrades, we are confident that Astrova will enable Air Canada to enhance its brand and increase passenger engagement for many years to come."

John Moody, Managing Director Onboard Product at Air Canada, said: " Providing a consistent, premium experience across our diverse fleet is a top priority for Air Canada. The scalability of the Astrova system allows us to seamlessly integrate industry-leading entertainment across all aircraft and all classes of service. We are excited to offer our passengers this exceptional level of high-fidelity video audio, and in-seat power as we continue to modernize our cabin interiors."

Notes to Editors

* The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such mark by Panasonic Avionics Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of in-flight engagement and communication systems. The company pioneered the industry beginning in 1979 and has consistently introduced innovations that enable unique customer experiences and enhance airline loyalty (NPS), ancillary revenue, and operational efficiency.

Over 200 leading airlines across the world have chosen to install Panasonic Avionics in-flight engagement, satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and digital solutions on their aircraft. Panasonic Avionics' proven systems are supported by the largest global support and services team utilizing OEM insights to ensure peak system performance. Using these unique products and services, airlines can seamlessly access up to 1,000 PEMs (passenger engagement minutes) only available in-flight and unlock new tailored, data-driven experiences that enhance passenger satisfaction.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is headquartered in Irvine, California with over 3,300 employees and operates in 50 locations around the globe.

For additional information, please visit www.panasonic.aero

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America