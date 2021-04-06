eHealth Accelerates Talent Acquisition Campaign With an Eye on the 2021 Medicare Sales Season

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) announced today that it is accelerating its talent acquisition campaign in preparation for the Medicare Annual Election Period in the fall of 2021. The company intends to more than double the number of in-house Medicare sales agents over last year's figure to better support beneficiaries shopping for and enrolling in Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement plans, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans.

Many of the new sales agents to be hired by the company will work remotely from around the country while significant numbers will be focused near eHealth's four Sales Centers located in Salt Lake City, Utah; Gold River, California, Austin, Texas; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

"eHealth is a mission-driven company and our sales agents do work that makes a powerful difference in peoples' lives by helping Medicare beneficiaries understand their options and enroll in the best coverage for their personal needs and budget," said Garett Kitch, eHealth's Vice President of Medicare Sales. "We look forward to growing our family of in-house sales agents and training them in preparation for the upcoming sales season this fall."

eHealth offers competitive salaries with uncapped commissions. Successful candidates will receive paid training, paid licensing costs, and medical, dental, and vision benefits from the first day of employment. Among other benefits, eHealth offers employees a generous PTO and holiday schedule, tuition reimbursement, leadership development, and a company-matching 401(k) program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding the company's talent acquisition campaign and the benefits of expanding its in-house sales force.

These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include risks associated with our ability to hire, train, retain and ensure the productivity of our health insurance agents. Other factors that could cause operating, financial and other results to differ are described in eHealth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the investor relations page of eHealth's website at http://www.ehealthinsurance.com and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to eHealth as of the date hereof, and eHealth does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

