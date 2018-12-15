eHealth Announces Appointment of Andrea Brimmer as New Independent Director

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (www.ehealth.com) announced the appointment of Andrea Brimmer as an independent director to eHealth's Board of Directors.

Ms. Brimmer has served in various positions at Ally Financial, becoming Enterprise Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer in 2015. She led the creation of the Ally brand (formerly GMAC) and spearheaded innovative marketing and communications efforts that have won national notoriety and numerous industry awards, including a Cannes Gold Lion. In both 2014 and 2015 she was named one of Forbes' "Top 50 Most Influential CMOs" and was named "Financial Marketer of the Year" by FCS in 2017.

Before Ally, Ms. Brimmer served as Executive Vice President and Account Director for the Campbell-Ewald Advertising agency. Ms. Brimmer holds a BA in Advertising from Michigan State University.

"Andrea has a great reputation as an industry disruptor and sophisticated marketer, and it is a pleasure to welcome her to eHealth's Board of Directors," said the Honorable Ellen Tauscher, eHealth's Board Chair.

eHealth's CEO Scott Flanders added: "The challenges consumers face when approaching health insurance products today are strikingly similar to those in the financial sector. I'm glad to welcome Andrea to our Board and to know that eHealth will have the benefit of her well-earned expertise."

