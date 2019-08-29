eHealth Announces the Appointment of Beth A. Brooke as a New Independent Director

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) announced that Beth A. Brooke has been appointed an independent director to the company's Board of Directors.

Ms. Brooke served as the Global Vice Chair of Public Policy for EY (formerly Ernst & Young) from 2007 to June 2019, and as EY's Americas Vice Chair of Public Policy, Sustainability and Stakeholder Engagement from 2001 to 2007. She also served as EY's Global Sponsor for Diversity and Inclusion.

Under the Clinton administration, Ms. Brooke served in the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where she was responsible for tax policy matters relating to insurance and managed care. She also worked extensively on health care legislative reform efforts.

Ms. Brooke was a member of the U.S. delegation to both the 53rd and 54th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. Forbes included Ms. Brooke in its annual list of the world's 100 most powerful women eleven times.

"Beth is known and respected across industries and in public policy circles as a visionary, change-making leader," said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders. "I am confident eHealth will benefit from her deep knowledge and hard-won expertise in policy matters, corporate development, strategy and accounting. I'm very proud to welcome her to our Board of Directors."

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) owns eHealth.com, a leading private online health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from brand-name insurers side by side and purchase and enroll in coverage online and over the phone. eHealth offers thousands of individual, family and small business health plans underwritten by many of the nation's leading health insurance companies. eHealth (through its subsidiaries) is licensed to sell health insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. eHealth also offers educational resources, exceptional telephonic support, and powerful online and pharmacy-based tools to help Medicare beneficiaries navigate Medicare health insurance options, choose the right plan and enroll in select plans online or over the phone through Medicare.com (www.Medicare.com), eHealthMedicare.com (www.eHealthMedicare.com), GoMedigap (www.goMedigap.com) and PlanPrescriber.com (www.PlanPrescriber.com).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sande Drew

DMA Communications for eHealth, Inc.

(916) 207-7674

sande.drew@gmail.com

Lisa Zamosky

Senior Director Communications, eHealth, Inc.

(917) 751-0232

lisa.zamosky@ehealth.com

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ehealthinsurance.com/

