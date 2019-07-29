eHealth Announces the Opening of New Eastern Headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) announced that it has opened a new office in Indianapolis, Indiana. The facility will serve as the company's Eastern Time Zone operations and technology headquarters while eHealth's primary corporate headquarters will continue to be based in Santa Clara, California.

eHealth is recruiting locally in the Indianapolis area for a broad range of positions to be based in the new office. More than 125 positions have already been filled. The company is currently occupying 56,276 square feet of space in its new location and has signed a lease to expand its footprint to a total of 81,515 square feet by November 2022.

"I'd like to offer my sincere thanks to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger, and Indianapolis mayor, Joe Hogsett for the welcome they have provided us," said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders. "As we expand our Medicare business, our new Indianapolis facility will house an important part of eHealth's technology team and a significant number of licensed Medicare agents to help eHealth customers find the best coverage for their needs."

Mr. Flanders continued: "As an Indiana native myself, the acquisition of this new Indianapolis facility feels a lot like coming home. The Hoosier state is a great environment for business and a growing tech hub, and the city has a lot to offer in terms of local talent. We look forward to putting down roots in the area."

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) owns eHealth.com, a leading private online health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from brand-name insurers side by side and purchase and enroll in coverage online and over the phone. eHealth offers thousands of individual, family and small business health plans underwritten by many of the nation's leading health insurance companies. eHealth (through its subsidiaries) is licensed to sell health insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. eHealth also offers educational resources, exceptional telephonic support, and powerful online and pharmacy-based tools to help Medicare beneficiaries navigate Medicare health insurance options, choose the right plan and enroll in select plans online or over the phone through Medicare.com (www.Medicare.com), eHealthMedicare.com (www.eHealthMedicare.com), GoMedigap (www.goMedigap.com) and PlanPrescriber.com (www.PlanPrescriber.com).

