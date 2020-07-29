eHealth Celebrates the First Anniversary of Opening its Eastern Headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) marked the anniversary of the opening of its Eastern Time Zone operations and technology headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, which occurred one year ago.

The company currently employs more than 190 people based in its Indianapolis office and is recruiting approximately 150 additional Medicare sales agents this summer. Like other eHealth employees, new recruits filling these roles will work from home through the coronavirus crisis and return to the Indianapolis office when it is deemed safe to do so.

"One year on, we're still excited to be in Indianapolis and we're thrilled to be hiring in the area," said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders. "Our Medicare sales agent roles are good jobs with solid compensation and benefits, plus training and support for working at home through the coronavirus pandemic. We look forward to adding more Hoosiers to the eHealth family!"

Founded in 1997, eHealth was responsible for the first online sale of a health insurance policy in the United States. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California and its Eastern Time Zone headquarters in Indianapolis Indiana, eHealth has offices in Gold River, California; San Francisco, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Austin, Texas.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with a technology and service platform that provides consumer engagement, education and health insurance enrollment solutions. Our mission is to connect every person with the highest quality, most affordable health insurance and Medicare plans for their life circumstances. Our platform integrates proprietary and third-party developed educational content regarding health insurance plans with decision support tools to aid consumers in what has traditionally been a confusing and opaque health insurance purchasing process, and to help them obtain the health insurance products that meet their individual health and economic needs. Our omni-channel consumer engagement platform is designed to meet the consumer wherever they prefer to engage with us, and enables consumers to use our services online, through interactive chat, or by telephone with a licensed insurance agent. We have created a marketplace that offers consumers a broad choice of insurance products that include thousands of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual and family, small business and other ancillary health insurance products from over 180 health insurance carriers across all fifty states and the District of Columbia.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sande Drew

DMA Communications for eHealth, Inc.

(916) 207-7674

[email protected]

James Chisum

Media Consultant

(562) 493-6023

[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ehealth.com

