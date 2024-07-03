eHealth, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

eHealth, Inc.

Jul 03, 2024, 16:15 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace (the "Company"), today announced that on July 1, 2024, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement stock unit awards to two new employees covering an aggregate of 15,000 shares of the Company's common stock. Each of these awards was granted under the Company's Amended and Restated 2021 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") and otherwise will be subject to the terms and conditions of a stock unit agreement under the Inducement Plan.

Each of the awards will be subject to vesting over three years, with one-third of the shares vesting on each of the first, second and third anniversary of such award's vesting commencement date, subject to such employee's continued service with the Company through the vesting date and potential acceleration upon certain terminations of employment. The stock unit awards were granted as inducements material to each new employee's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About eHealth, Inc.
We are Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the health coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers across to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit ehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Open positions can be found on our career page

Media Inquiries:
Lara Sasken
Chief Communications Officer
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy
[email protected] 

