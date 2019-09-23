eHealth, Inc. to Present at Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance exchange, today announced that Scott Flanders, Chief Executive Officer will present at the Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. E.T. This event will be held at the Intercontinental Barclay hotel in New York City, NY.

Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of the presentation at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software. A replay of this event will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event and will remain available for 14 days.

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates eHealth.com, a leading private online health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers side by side and purchase and enroll in coverage online. eHealth offers thousands of individual, family and small business health plans underwritten by many of the nation's leading health insurance companies. eHealth (through its subsidiaries) is licensed to sell health insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. eHealth also offers educational resources and powerful online and pharmacy-based tools to help Medicare beneficiaries navigate Medicare health insurance options, choose the right plan and enroll in select plans online through PlanPrescriber.com (www.PlanPrescriber.com), eHealthMedicare.com (www.eHealthMedicare.com) and Medicare.com (www.Medicare.com) and GoMedigap.com (www.GoMedigap.com).

Investor Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Vice President Investor Relations

650-210-3111

Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

