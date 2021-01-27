eHealth Supports Proposal to Re-Open ACA Enrollment For Americans Impacted by COVID-19

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) announced support for a proposal to re-open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for Americans whose lives and health care coverage have been disrupted by COVID-19.

"We strongly support the Biden Administration's leadership and quick action on ensuring access to health coverage for millions of American's struggling with the impact of the pandemic," said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders. "eHealth stands ready to assist in creating awareness of the program and to help consumers understand the coverage options that best support their needs and budget."

eHealth was an early supporter of the ACA and the public/private sector partnership that continues to help millions of Americans afford and enroll in quality health insurance. The company also encourages expansion of subsidies for more Americans who cannot afford ACA coverage and expansion of Medicare eligibility for those over the age of 60.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

