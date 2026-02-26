E&I Cooperative Services Awards Unimarket Cooperative Contract for Source-to-Pay Solutions, Expanding Access for Education Institutions

E&I member institutions gain streamlined access to Unimarket's modular source-to-pay platform under competitively solicited terms.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimarket , a global leader in source-to-pay and spend management solutions, announced it has been awarded a competitively solicited contract (Contract Number: CR001502) with E&I Cooperative Services , the only member-owned, non-profit purchasing cooperative dedicated exclusively to serving higher education and K–12 institutions. Under this agreement, E&I members nationwide can leverage Unimarket's full suite of modular source-to-pay tools on pre-negotiated, E&I-approved terms.

Unimarket 's inclusion in E&I's contract portfolio marks an evolution of a long-standing relationship between the companies. Previously selected by E&I as a cloud-based eProcurement solution provider, Unimarket has deep experience supporting education procurement workflows and ERP integrations across systems such as Ellucian Banner and Colleague, Workday, Oracle, and others.

The newly awarded agreement provides flexible access to a comprehensive platform encompassing Sourcing , Contracts , Marketplace , Invoices, Expenses , Payments , Supplier Management and Spend Analytics — enabling institutions to improve control, clarity and impact over organizational spend. The modular nature of the offering allows institutions to adopt only the capabilities they need, scaling as their needs evolve.

"We're proud to expand our relationship with E&I Cooperative Services through this strategically awarded contract," said Phil Kenney, CEO at Unimarket. "Unimarket's source-to-pay platform is purpose-built for the complexity of higher education and K-12 procurement and being available through E&I streamlines the path for institutions to adopt modern solutions that deliver both clarity and measurable impact."

E&I's Economic Benefit Model projects a 10-15% total economic benefit for member institutions leveraging the Unimarket contract, reflecting cost reduction, cost avoidance, and incentives tied to procurement improvements.

"This competitively solicited Unimarket contract expands the value E&I delivers to members by providing streamlined access to a modern source‑to‑pay platform designed for education," said Eric Frank, CEO at E&I Cooperative Services. "Unimarket brings the scale, flexibility, and integration depth institutions need to navigate complex procurement environments and improve financial outcomes."

Unimarket continues to serve the higher education and K-12 communities with robust ERP integrations, a catalog-driven marketplace, and a track record of helping institutions enforce policy, improve compliance, and gain visibility into enterprise spend.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member‑owned, non‑profit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving higher education and K‑12 institutions. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry‑leading suppliers and innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics‑driven decisions to capture more spending and optimize their education dollars. In addition, E&I fosters a strong community of education procurement professionals, offering strategic spend assessments, eProcurement solutions, and a variety of member‑focused learning and engagement opportunities that support collaboration and advance the industry. For more information, please visit eandi.org .

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a global provider of source-to-pay and spend management software solutions. We empower organizations to achieve greater clarity and control over their procurement processes, maximizing impact through tangible financial outcomes and sustainable business practices. To schedule a demo of Unimarket's Source-to-Pay suite of software products, visit Unimarket.com .

