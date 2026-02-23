Quinnipiac University Selects Unimarket to Consolidate and Modernize Source-to-Pay Operations

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimarket, a global technology leader in source-to-pay solutions, today announced that Quinnipiac University has selected Unimarket's eProcurement+ and Sourcing solutions to streamline procurement processes, strengthen internal controls, and modernize its source-to-pay environment.

Quinnipiac University is a private university located in Hamden, Connecticut, enrolling more than 9,400 students. Originally founded as a business college, Quinnipiac has grown into a comprehensive institution offering a wide range of academic programs, including business, education, engineering health sciences, nursing, law, medicine, and the arts and sciences. With multiple campuses, small class sizes, and a vibrant student life, the university combines a close-knit academic experience with the resources of a full-scale university.

Following a board-mandated audit in early 2024, Quinnipiac evaluated its existing procure-to-pay ecosystem and identified opportunities to reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and increase visibility across procurement and payables. At the time, the university was managing multiple disjointed systems, a homegrown invoice solution, and integrated payables, which contributed to manual work and fragmented workflows.

By implementing Unimarket Sourcing and eProcurement+, Quinnipiac aims to consolidate key procurement processes into a more centralized, end-to-end source-to-pay platform. The university plans to streamline purchase order and invoice processing to reduce duplicate effort and improve data accuracy, by integrating systems more effectively, automating vendor onboarding, and driving cost effective approval workflows.

Unimarket will also support improved receiving and invoice matching, helping ensure that transactions and supporting documentation are consistently tracked and easily accessible. Together, these capabilities are designed to address audit findings, strengthen compliance, and provide clearer accountability across procurement and financial operations.

"Quinnipiac needed a modern platform that could simplify a complex environment and help us move toward a more integrated, efficient way of working," said Daniella Vizziello, director of procurement services at Quinnipiac. "Unimarket stood out for its ease of use, strong functionality, and ability to integrate with Colleague, including Ethos. Just as importantly, we are confident that Unimarket is a partner that understands higher education and is committed to supporting us throughout this transformation."

Quinnipiac selected Unimarket based on its robust capabilities, higher education expertise, and reputation for building collaborative, supportive customer relationships. The university expects the new platform to reduce manual processes, improve transparency, and free staff to focus on higher-value procurement and financial activities.

"Quinnipiac University took a disciplined and thoughtful approach to modernizing its source-to-pay operations," said Phil Kenney, CEO at Unimarket. "By consolidating systems and strengthening end-to-end workflows, they're positioning procurement and finance to operate more efficiently while improving control and visibility. We're proud to partner with Quinnipiac as they move forward with this initiative."

Unimarket works with colleges and universities worldwide to help procurement and finance teams gain greater visibility into spend, streamline operations, and improve financial control through intuitive, integrated source-to-pay solutions.

About Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,700 students in more than 100 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Computing and Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts & Sciences. Quinnipiac is ranked 51st in The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse "2026 Best Colleges in the U.S." and is also recognized by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review's "The Best 391 Colleges." The university is expanding innovative programs for both traditional and adult learners and developing dynamic corporate partnerships. Quinnipiac recently completed a significant capital expansion on its main campus, including a state-of-the-art new School of Business and an interdisciplinary science and innovation hub. For more information, please visit qu.edu.

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a global provider of source-to-pay and spend management software solutions. We empower organizations to achieve greater clarity and control over their procurement processes, maximizing impact through tangible financial outcomes and sustainable business practices. For more information about Unimarket, visit: https://www.unimarket.com.

