Ramapo College of New Jersey Selects Unimarket to Modernize and Unify Source-to-Pay Operations

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimarket , a global technology leader in source-to-pay solutions, today announced that Ramapo College of New Jersey has selected Unimarket's eProcurement+, Sourcing, and Contracts solutions to modernize sourcing, contracting, and procure-to-pay operations across the institution.

Ramapo College of New Jersey is the state's premier public liberal arts college located in Mahwah, New Jersey, enrolling approximately 5,500 students. Known for its small class sizes, personalized learning model, and strong academic programs in areas such as nursing, business, and psychology, Ramapo offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs on a scenic 300-acre campus near New York City.

As part of its efforts to improve operational efficiency and strengthen procurement governance, Ramapo College of New Jersey evaluated its existing procure-to-pay processes, which relied heavily on manual workflows within its procurement processes. The college identified opportunities to streamline sourcing and vendor interactions, modernize contract management, and reduce administrative effort across procurement and accounts payable.

By implementing Unimarket Sourcing, Contracts and eProcurement+, Ramapo College of New Jersey aims to create a fully connected, automated source-to-pay ecosystem. The Sourcing solution will help the college simplify bidding processes, attract more competitive supplier responses, and support clearer evaluations across multi-line bids, creating a more transparent experience for both campus users and vendors.

Unimarket Contracts will replace manual, shared-drive contract management with a centralized workflow that provides visibility into contract status, legal review, and redlines. Automated alerts for renewals and expirations, along with the ability to link contracts directly to vendors, purchase orders, and spend, are expected to strengthen compliance and improve oversight.

Ramapo College of New Jersey also plans to modernize vendor onboarding by moving manual entry to an automated, self-service process that captures W-9s, insurance documentation, certifications, and required state forms. This approach is designed to reduce delays, eliminate repetitive checks, and ensure compliance throughout the purchasing lifecycle.

In addition, Unimarket will support expanded supplier catalogs and automated purchase-order workflows, helping guide buyers toward negotiated contracts, reduce manual PO creation, and improve spend visibility. Enhanced AP capabilities, including three-way matching and reduced manual invoice entry, will further free staff to focus on higher-value financial activities.

"Unimarket gives us the ability to move away from manual, disconnected processes and toward a more integrated and transparent way of managing sourcing, contracts, and purchasing," said Heather Gallagher, Director of Procurement at Ramapo College of New Jersey. "The platform's ease of use, seamless integration with Banner, and Unimarket's deep experience in higher education gave us confidence that this was the right solution and the right partner for Ramapo."

Ramapo College of New Jersey selected Unimarket based on its higher education expertise, strong customer satisfaction, and reputation for building collaborative, supportive relationships with institutions. Feedback from peer institutions helped validate the college's selection of Unimarket.

"Ramapo College had a clear vision for how procurement should support the organization through efficient, compliant, and strategic purchasing," said Phil Kenney, CEO at Unimarket. "By bringing sourcing, contracts, and procurement together on a single platform, they're laying the groundwork for a more effective and scalable procure-to-pay operation. We're proud to partner with Ramapo as they move forward."

Unimarket works with colleges and universities worldwide to help procurement and finance teams gain greater visibility into spend, streamline operations, and improve financial control through intuitive, integrated source-to-pay solutions.

About Ramapo College of New Jersey

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a global provider of source-to-pay and spend management software solutions. We empower organizations to achieve greater clarity and control over their procurement processes, maximizing impact through tangible financial outcomes and sustainable business practices. For more information about Unimarket, visit: https://www.unimarket.com.

