EIGHT YEARS AND COUNTING! SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RAPID REWARDS VOTED PROGRAM OF THE YEAR AT ANNUAL FREDDIE AWARDS

Carrier's Rapid Rewards voted Program of the Year, Best Customer Service, and Best Loyalty Credit Card at 2022 Annual Freddie Awards

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Rapid Rewards® frequent flyer program held onto the distinction of Program of the Year for the eighth time in consumer-selected InsiderFlyer's 2022 Freddie Awards. The carrier's Rapid Rewards program also was named Best Customer Service for the 14th year, and voters once again recognized the Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card by Chase as Best Loyalty Credit Card for the 8th year.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition in three categories at this year's Freddie Awards," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing Loyalty & Products at Southwest Airlines. "Our Rapid Rewards program is designed around a simple concept—to make earning reward travel faster and easier, while allowing Members the flexibility they need. We are thankful to our loyal Members, Customers, and Employees who voted for Southwest and elevate this program to new heights year after year."

Introduced in 1988, the Freddie Awards give voice to the frequent flyer and honor the most respected travel loyalty programs in the world. The 31st annual Freddie Awards were held on April 21, 2022, at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

Visit Southwest.com/RapidRewards for more information about the carrier's program and latest offers.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 59,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.