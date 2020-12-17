Eightfold AI achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the provider of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, today announced that it has received ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

ISO 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Eightfold AI's certification was issued by A-lign, an independent, third-party auditor upon successful completion of a formal audit process that demonstrated Eightfold possessed the formalized information technology (IT) security policies and procedures and technical controls necessary to meet the standard. A-lign is an ISO / IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications.

A-lign found that Eightfold has implemented several security measures and countermeasures to protect the Talent Intelligence Platform from unauthorized access or compromise and that Eightfold's Security and Compliance team were conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices. Obtaining this certification is evidence that Eightfold AI takes threats to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of clients' information seriously and the continued commitment to information security at every level to ensure the security of data and information is addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of the organization.

"This is a critical accomplishment and milestone for our company. The commitment shown by our team throughout the certification process demonstrates our high standard of security throughout the organization," said Ashutosh Garg, CEO and Co-founder at Eightfold AI. "As industry leaders, we will continue to adapt to these processes and show our ongoing dedication to data protection."

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI® delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for organizations to retain top performers, upskill and reskill the workforce, recruit top talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold AI's deep learning artificial intelligence platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai .

SOURCE Eightfold AI

Related Links

http://www.eightfold.ai

