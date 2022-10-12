Eightfold AI's Talent Flex Brings Contingent Workforce Management into the Modern Age

Decision-making for contingent workers has often involved costly, siloed and slow processes – now, future-ready organizations can rely on a Talent Intelligence Platform to guide the process

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced the availability of Eightfold Talent Flex during the Unleash World 2022 . Eightfold Talent Flex delivers an AI-powered solution for HR and procurement leaders to efficiently source and manage high quality contingent workforces at scale.

Talent Flex unlocks the potential of contingent workers, to increase workforce agility in a dynamic talent market. As part of the Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform, Eightfold Talent Flex customers will immediately benefit from these enhancements to mission-critical functions.

Accelerate time-to-fill

Gain instant access to the entire contractor pipeline and hire faster by tapping into existing company talent pools of previous candidates, employees, and contingent workers

Higher quality candidates, surfaced with Deep Learning AI

Timely, intelligent, and explainable candidate matching helps pair the right gigs to the right contingent worker

Streamlined processes and costs with direct sourcing

Reduce costs through streamlined workflows and processes while maintaining company culture

Unlock contingent worker potential with 360-degree view of talent

Make informed hiring decisions based on experience, skills, and potential to redeploy past contingent workers into full-time roles

"Eightfold Talent Flex is the key to scaling, growing and managing a contingent workforce without relying on external resources," said Kamal Ahluwalia, President of Eightfold AI. "Using AI, we've developed a solution that not only solves for speed and cost, but also culture fit and long-term partnerships. The value of this offering is immense and already making an impact at future-ready organizations."

Eightfold Talent Flex is available today. Learn more about how to deliver personalized growth options for each employee here .

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai .

