Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI, the provider of the Talent Intelligence Platform™ and a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced that its Talent Intelligence Platform is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be integrated with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

The Talent Intelligence Platform enables enterprises to achieve talent transformation with superior recruiting efficiency, high employee engagement, skills-based talent decision making, workforce redeployment, and much more, beginning with integration to Oracle Cloud services for talent acquisition and talent management.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

"In these changing times, enterprises more than ever must be efficient in how they hire, retain, and upskill their workforce," said Ashutosh Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eightfold AI. "The AI-based Talent Intelligence Platform makes talent processes vastly more effective with automation, personalization, remote-first capability, bias prevention, and the elimination of low-value point solutions. Eightfold's participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of the Talent Intelligence Platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Eightfold's commitment to innovation with Oracle Cloud will help our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled deep learning AI solutions ready to meet their critical business needs."

Eightfold AI® delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for organizations to retain top performers, upskill and reskill the workforce, recruit top talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold AI's deep learning artificial intelligence platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit:

