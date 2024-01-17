Eighth Annual Tulsa School Choice Expo to Share K-12 Options, Fun with Families

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the eighth annual Tulsa School Choice Expo next week to celebrate your school choice and learn about Oklahoma's newest opportunities for K-12 students, including the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit.

The free Tulsa School Choice Expo will take place 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Greenwood Cultural Center. Hundreds of parents and students will step through the Center's doors to explore more than 15 local school options and community resource vendors at the fair, including free public charter schools, religious private schools and online learning options.

This year's fair will also highlight a new opportunity for families, the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit. This program provides participating families a refundable tax credit of $5,000 to $7,500 per student for private school tuition expenses. Families can learn the ins and outs of how to apply and have their questions answered at the expo.

While parents gather school information, children can enjoy a balloon artist, photo booth, face painting, and sandwiches. Information also will be available about Oklahoma's Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship and the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship program.

This event will take place as National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024) wraps up nationwide. The annual celebration of education features tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

Oklahomans will celebrate the Week with more than 200 festivities, including a school expo in Oklahoma City, school assemblies and spirit weeks, and an official proclamation of "Oklahoma School Choice Week" by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Additionally, the SkyDance Bridge in Oklahoma City and the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant will light up in shades of red and yellow to mark the Week.

"The School Choice Expo is a free event that's a one-stop opportunity for parents to learn about and visit with many different school types and options. This event is designed for the convenience of parents. Families and kids can enjoy free food, giveaways and door prizes too," says Renee Porter, ChoiceMatter's founder.

The Tulsa School Choice Expo is planned by ChoiceMatters. ChoiceMatters provides Oklahoma parents free information, resources and support to help them navigate their child's pre-k through 12 education offerings.

The Greenwood Cultural Center is located at 322 N. Greenwood Ave in the historic Greenwood Historic District and adjacent to the Oklahoma State University - Tulsa campus.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at tulsaschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week