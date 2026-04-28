Eightpoint CEO, Deniz Gezgin Accepted into Fast Company Executive Board

Fast Company Executive Board is an invitation-only organization of leaders shaping the future of business through innovation, technology, and design.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Apr. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deniz Gezgin, Chief Executive Officer of Eightpoint, a digital product company, has been accepted into the Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only community of founders and senior executives recognized for their impact across technology, design, and innovation.

Deniz Gezgin named to Fast Company Executive Board Post this Eightpoint CEO, Deniz Gezgin Joins the Fast Company Executive Board

Deniz Gezgin was selected based on his track record of building and scaling consumer technology platforms and driving product innovation through data and AI. As a member, he joins a global network of leaders across industries including technology, media, marketing, and social impact.

"I'm honored to join the Fast Company Executive Board and be part of a community focused on shaping what's next," said Gezgin. "At Eightpoint, we're building products at the intersection of data, AI, and everyday utility, designed to scale quickly and evolve with our users. I'm looking forward to contributing to conversations around how product velocity, personalization, and AI will redefine how companies build and grow in the years ahead."

Under Gezgin's leadership, Eightpoint has evolved into a product-driven technology company focused on building scalable consumer platforms that reach millions of users globally across mobile, desktop, and digital media environments. The company's approach centers on combining high-frequency user touchpoints with real-time behavioral data to create more relevant, personalized digital experiences. This model reflects a broader shift in the industry, from static, one-size-fits-all products to dynamic systems that continuously adapt to user needs and intent.

Gezgin is widely recognized for advocating a faster, more iterative approach to product development, where decision-making speed and cross-functional alignment are treated as core drivers of growth. He has consistently emphasized the importance of breaking down operational silos, leveraging AI not as a feature but as an embedded capability, and building organizations that can execute with both precision and agility at scale. His perspective positions Eightpoint at the forefront of a new generation of technology companies that prioritize performance, personalization, and measurable user value.

Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board connects members through a curated platform designed to foster collaboration, insight sharing, and meaningful peer engagement. Members participate in private discussions, virtual programming, and exclusive networking opportunities with other senior leaders.

In addition, members contribute thought leadership through bylined articles and Expert Insights on FastCompany.com, with a focus on innovation, technology, design, and business transformation.

Through his participation, Gezgin will continue to share insights on how companies can navigate increasing complexity in digital ecosystems, scale responsibly, and build products that align business performance with long-term user engagement. His contributions will reflect Eightpoint's broader mission to combine innovation with execution, delivering technology that is both impactful and adaptable in a rapidly evolving market.

The organization also provides access to executive development opportunities, curated experiences, and membership in EXEC, a premium travel and lifestyle program.

Learn more at https://board.fastcompany.com

About Deniz Gezgin

Deniz Gezgin is the Chief Executive Officer of Eightpoint, a global digital product company focused on building scalable consumer technologies across mobile, desktop, and digital media platforms.

As CEO, Gezgin leads the company's strategic direction, with a focus on product-led growth, AI integration, and data-driven decision-making. Under his leadership, Eightpoint has evolved into a diversified technology platform specializing in personalization, performance marketing, and user engagement at scale, reaching millions of users worldwide.

With over two decades of experience across gaming, consumer technology, and digital platforms, Gezgin brings an execution-focused approach to building high-growth, sustainable businesses.

About Eightpoint

Eightpoint is a digital product company that transforms bold ideas into impactful, scalable products. The company rapidly builds and evolves user-first experiences across desktop and mobile, solving real problems through thoughtful design and data-driven development.

Eightpoint's growing ecosystem includes products such as NOAA Live Weather Radar, a high-clarity weather app powered by official government sourced data; Easy Homescreen, an Android launcher designed to make smartphones simpler and more accessible; and Closer, a privacy-first family location sharing app.

Focused on quality, speed, and long-term value, Eightpoint builds digital products that integrate seamlessly into everyday life. Learn more at eightpoint.io.

SOURCE Eightpoint