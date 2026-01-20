Eightpoint Launches Privacy-First Location Sharing App for Families: Closr

Private location sharing and smart alerts replace the endless "Where are you?" texts with real-time peace of mind.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of Closr, a live GPS location sharing app designed to help families, friends, and trusted groups stay connected and safe, without constant check-ins. With real-time GPS sharing, smart alerts, and built-in SOS features, Closr eliminates the uncertainty that comes with worrying about someone's safety from a distance.

"Whether it's knowing your child arrived at school, seeing that your partner made it home after a late night, or checking in on an elderly parent, the stress of not knowing can take a toll," said Deniz Gezgin, CEO of Eightpoint. "Closr was built to help families stay connected and offer instant peace of mind, without sacrificing anyone's privacy or independence."

Your Family's Location is Private & Secure

Closr is built with privacy at the center. Unlike many location-sharing apps that monetize user data, Closr does not sell your family's location information or personal data to third parties, so you can stay connected with confidence.

Key Features

Private Groups: Organize contacts into trusted groups with their own maps, settings, and alerts.

Organize contacts into trusted groups with their own maps, settings, and alerts. Real-Time GPS Location Sharing: See accurate, live locations of your group members at a glance.

See accurate, live locations of your group members at a glance. Emergency SOS Alerts: Instantly send an SOS with your live location to your group for fast help.

Instantly send an SOS with your live location to your group for fast help. Location History & Drive Reports: Review past trips, routes, speeds, and stops.

Review past trips, routes, speeds, and stops. Smart Place Alerts: Get notified when someone arrives at or leaves custom locations like home, school, or work.

Get notified when someone arrives at or leaves custom locations like home, school, or work. Low Battery Notifications: Know when a member's phone is running low to prevent losing contact.

Closr uses encryption to help protect location data and offers battery-efficient tracking modes designed to keep families connected without draining devices. Closr is free to download, with optional premium features available through a subscription.

Download Closr today on iOS and Android to stay connected, remain informed, and share your location on your terms.

Eightpoint is a digital product company that transforms bold ideas into impactful, scalable products. The company rapidly builds and evolves user-first experiences across desktop and mobile, solving real problems through thoughtful design and data-driven development.

Eightpoint's growing ecosystem includes products such as NOAA Live Weather Radar, a high-clarity weather app powered by official government data; Easy Homescreen , an Android launcher designed to make smartphones simpler and more accessible; and Wave Browser, a web browser backed by a long-term partnership funding ocean cleanup efforts.

Focused on quality, speed, and long-term value, Eightpoint builds digital products that integrate seamlessly into everyday life. Learn more at eightpoint.io.

SOURCE Eightpoint