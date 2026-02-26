Eightpoint's Wave Browser Stands with 4ocean as Global Cleanup Effort Reaches 50 Million Pounds Removed

A historic ocean cleanup milestone unites global partners in measurable environmental action.

Eightpoint's Wave Browser team joined 4ocean on February 20th at Spanish River Park to celebrate a historic milestone: the removal of 50 million pounds of plastic and trash from our ocean, rivers, and coastlines.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The celebration brought together over 180 partners, supporters, executives, and community leaders to recognize one of the largest verified ocean cleanup achievements in history. Wave Browser, an ocean browser built around verified impact, was honored to stand alongside 4ocean and fellow mission-driven organizations contributing to measurable environmental progress.

Wave Browser and 4ocean celebrate 50-million-pound milestone with a beach cleanup in Boca Raton, FL.

"Reaching 50 million pounds removed is a powerful reminder of what's possible when people, partners, and purpose come together," said Alex Schulze, CEO and Co-Founder of 4ocean. "This milestone belongs to our crews on the water, our partners like Wave Browser, and the global community that continues to show up and take action for the ocean."

4ocean's 50-million-pound milestone reflects years of sustained cleanup operations powered by professional crews, corporate partners, donors, and millions of supporters worldwide. All recovered materials are tracked and documented through 4ocean's internal systems, reinforcing transparency, accountability, and verified impact.

"This milestone shows what's possible when sustainability is backed by measurable action," said Deniz Gezgin, Eightpoint CEO. "We're proud to stand alongside 4ocean and support verified cleanup efforts that turn environmental intention into real-world results."

Wave Browser was built to make ocean impact effortless. Through its partnership with 4ocean, Wave supports professional cleanup operations that remove plastic and trash from our ocean, rivers, and coastlines. The collaboration reflects Wave's mission to connect everyday browsing with real-world environmental action.

Within the browser, users can view a live impact tracker that reflects the collective cleanup progress supported by the Wave community. By making environmental contributions visible and measurable, Wave reinforces its commitment to credible, trackable impact.

Eightpoint's participation in the Boca Raton celebration and beach cleanup underscores its continued commitment to supporting verified ocean cleanup efforts alongside mission-aligned partners.

For more information about Wave Browser and its sustainability initiatives, visit WaveBrowser.co.

About Wave Browser

Wave Browser is an eco-friendly browser designed for everyday use. Wave combines modern browsing functionality with verified ocean impact. Through its partnership with 4ocean, Wave Browser helps fund cleanup efforts that remove plastic and waste from ocean, rivers, and coastlines around the world, with transparent reporting and measurable results.

About Eightpoint

Eightpoint is a digital product company that transforms bold ideas into impactful, scalable products. The company rapidly builds and evolves user-first experiences across desktop and mobile, solving real problems through thoughtful design and data-driven development.

Eightpoint's growing ecosystem includes products such as Closr, a GPS location shaping app for families; Easy Homescreen, an Android launcher designed to make smartphones simpler and more accessible; and Wave Browser, a web browser backed by a long-term partnership funding ocean cleanup efforts.

About 4ocean

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a public benefit corporation and certified B-Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's ocean, rivers, and coastlines each year.

SOURCE Eightpoint