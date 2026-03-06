Eightpoint Unveils the Next Evolution of NewsNow Home, Bringing Smarter Hyperlocal News to Android

A new generation of personalized news built on business intelligence, hyperlocal relevance, and a calmer way to stay informed

Eightpoint today announced a major upgrade to NewsNow Home, its Android news experience designed to deliver timely, hyperlocal information directly to users' home screens. The latest version introduces a faster, cleaner interface and a more intelligent approach to delivering the information people care about most.

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when users are overwhelmed by endless feeds and algorithm-driven noise, NewsNow Home focuses on clarity and relevance — helping people understand what is happening around them quickly and without distraction.

The new experience reflects Eightpoint's broader strategy of building data-driven, personalized products that adapt to user interests and engagement patterns, transforming the home screen into a more intelligent daily starting point.

NewsNow Home delivers a smarter news experience by prioritizing local relevance, trending stories & personalized updates

"Information today is abundant, but relevance is increasingly rare," said Deniz Gezgin, Eightpoint CEO. "Our vision is to build products that understand what matters to each user and deliver it at the right moment. By combining our business intelligence capabilities with deeper insights into user behavior, we're moving toward a more personalized and contextual way for people to stay informed."

"At Eightpoint, personalization isn't a feature — it's a long-term platform strategy. Products like NewsNow Home are part of our broader effort to build experiences that continuously improve as they learn from user engagement and interests."

Turning the Home Screen into a Smarter Information Layer :

NewsNow Home was built around a simple idea: users should not have to search across multiple apps or scroll through endless feeds to understand what is happening around them.

Instead of prioritizing viral headlines or generic national trends, the platform focuses on delivering locally meaningful information that helps users stay aware of developments in their communities.

Powered by Eightpoint's growing business intelligence and data analytics capabilities, the platform continually improves how it surfaces stories, alerts, and updates — adapting to what users read, engage with, and care about most.

Key enhancements in the latest version include:

Real-time breaking news alerts for immediate local awareness

for immediate local awareness Expanded hyperlocal coverage tailored to neighborhoods, cities, and communities

tailored to neighborhoods, cities, and communities Personalized daily digests that evolve with user interests and engagement patterns

that evolve with user interests and engagement patterns A cleaner, distraction-free interface optimized for readability and focus

optimized for readability and focus Faster performance and improved responsiveness for smoother daily engagement

These improvements help users access the information they need faster while reducing unnecessary content and distractions.

Building the Future of Personalized Information

Local news remains one of the most valuable yet underserved categories in mobile. As the volume of information continues to grow, the challenge is no longer access — it is helping users focus on what truly matters.

NewsNow Home reflects Eightpoint's long-term vision of building intelligent information products powered by analytics, personalization, and user-centric design.

"When something important happens in your neighborhood, you shouldn't need to hunt for it," Gezgin added. "Our goal is to make the home screen a trusted, personalized source of information — one that helps people stay informed with less effort and greater confidence."

NewsNow Home is available for download on Android devices, offering users a faster, more personalized way to access the news that matters most.

About Eightpoint

Eightpoint is a digital product company that transforms bold ideas into impactful, scalable products. The company rapidly builds and evolves user-first experiences across desktop and mobile, solving real problems through thoughtful design and data-driven development.

Eightpoint's growing ecosystem includes products such as Closr , a GPS location shaping app for families; Easy Homescreen , an Android launcher designed to make smartphones simpler and more accessible; and Wave Browser , a web browser backed by a long-term partnership funding ocean cleanup efforts.

SOURCE Eightpoint