Eightpoint Launches Refresh, an AI Beauty App for Natural, Realistic Transformations

New iOS app helps users explore styles, trends, and beauty looks through one seamless, all-in-one experience

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Apr. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightpoint today announced the launch of Refresh, a new AI-powered beauty app designed to help users explore natural, realistic transformations and visualize new styles, looks, and trends with confidence.

Refresh launches AI-powered photo transformations with natural, realistic results. Post this Refresh AI Beauty App

Built for a generation that sees beauty as both personal expression and experimentation, Refresh makes it easy to try new hairstyles, makeup looks, colors, and aesthetics in seconds. Whether users are considering a new hairstyle, testing a bold new shade, or refining an everyday look, Refresh brings the full experience into one intuitive app.

At the center of Refresh is a simple idea: one app, complete transformation. Rather than switching across multiple single-purpose tools, users can explore a full range of beauty edits in one place and see how different elements come together in a cohesive, realistic way.

Powered by advanced machine learning, Refresh is designed to deliver high-quality, natural-looking results across a wide range of skin tones, facial features, and personal styles. The experience is built to feel true to life. It's subtle when users want refinement and expressive when they want something bolder.

"Refresh is about making self-expression easier, more accessible, and more personal," said Deniz Gezgin, CEO of Eightpoint. "People want to explore new looks and trends without friction, but they also want results that feel natural and believable. With Refresh, we set out to create an experience that gives users both creative freedom and realistic, high-quality transformations in one place."

Unlike single-feature beauty apps, Refresh offers a fully integrated suite of AI-powered tools, including:

A hairstyle engine with more than 40 looks inspired by current trends and timeless styles

Hair color transformations, from natural tones to bold shades

A makeup simulator with looks ranging from everyday wear to full glam

A facial hair studio for grooming and style exploration

Eye, lip, and expression enhancements for subtle refinement

Background and lighting adjustments for more polished photos

A multi-edit studio to combine multiple styles in one transformation

Built-in social export for easy sharing

Refresh is designed for a broad range of users, including people exploring new hairstyles and colors, testing trending beauty aesthetics, creating transformation content, refining personal style, or simply seeing how smaller changes can create a fresh new look.

"All-in-one matters because beauty decisions are rarely about just one feature," Gezgin added. "When people can see a full look come together naturally, it makes exploration more useful, more creative, and more empowering. That's what Refresh is built to do."

Refresh is available now on iOS.

About Eightpoint

Eightpoint is a digital product company that transforms bold ideas into impactful, scalable products. The company rapidly builds and evolves user-first experiences across desktop and mobile, solving real problems through thoughtful design and data-driven development.

Eightpoint's growing ecosystem includes products such as NOAA Live Weather Radar, a high-clarity weather app powered by official government sourced data; Easy Homescreen, an Android launcher designed to make smartphones simpler and more accessible; and Closr, a privacy-first family location sharing app.

Focused on quality, speed, and long-term value, Eightpoint builds digital products that integrate seamlessly into everyday life. Learn more at eightpoint.io.

SOURCE Eightpoint