Eightpoint's Wave Browser Helps Remove 100,000 Pounds of Plastic and Trash from our Ocean and Waterways

Through its partnership with 4ocean, Wave Browser turns everyday browsing into verified environmental impact.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Apr. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightpoint, the technology company behind Wave Browser, today announced that Wave has helped remove 100,000 pounds of plastic and trash from our ocean, rivers, and coastlines worldwide through its partnership with 4ocean. That's enough trash to cover about half a football field.

Wave Browser Hits 100K lb Ocean Cleanup Milestone Post this Wave Browser x 4ocean Remove 100,000 lbs of plastic and trash from our ocean, rivers, and coastlines.

The milestone reflects the ocean browser's support for ongoing cleanup operations across the United States, the Dominican Republic, and Indonesia, where 4ocean's full-time crews work daily to remove plastic and marine debris from waterways and coastal environments.

Ocean plastic pollution continues to pose a growing global challenge. Marine debris can harm wildlife through ingestion and entanglement, while microplastics can enter the food chain and can impact human health. Coastal communities are also affected, as pollution disrupts tourism, fisheries, and local economies. The removal of 100,000 pounds of waste represents measurable progress toward cleaner ecosystems and more resilient communities.

Wave Browser, developed by Eightpoint, is an ocean browser designed to connect everyday browsing with real-world impact. Through its partnership with 4ocean, a portion of Wave's revenue helps fund cleanup operations including full-time crews, boats, recovery equipment, and the sorting and processing of collected materials.

"This milestone is about more than just a number. It's about the work being done on the water every single day. Through this partnership, Wave Browser is helping us keep our captains and crews on the boats around the globe," said Alex Schulze, co-founder and CEO of 4ocean. "It's a simple model that works. People go about their day browsing the web, and we get to pull more plastic out of the ocean, rivers and coastlines."

Since launching the partnership in 2025, Eightpoint has focused on scaling both Wave Browser's user base and its environmental contribution. The 100,000-pound milestone marks an early step in that long-term effort.

"This milestone reflects how we think about products at Eightpoint," said Deniz Gezgin, CEO of Eightpoint. "We are focused on building products that are not only useful and scalable, but also capable of delivering measurable impact in the real world. Wave is an example of how everyday technology can contribute to something much larger over time."

As Wave Browser continues to grow so does its ability to support cleanup efforts globally. Eightpoint has set a goal of helping remove 300,000 pounds of plastic and trash by 2028.

To support transparency, Wave Browser features a live impact tracker on its homepage, allowing users to view the total pounds of trash removed and follow progress over time. The company also publishes regular updates tied to verified cleanup data.

The milestone reflects a broader shift in product development toward integrating measurable impact into everyday user experiences—where routine actions, such as browsing the web, can contribute to meaningful environmental outcomes at scale.

Visit the Wave Browser website to learn more.

About Eightpoint

Eightpoint is a digital product company that transforms bold ideas into impactful, scalable products. The company rapidly builds and evolves user-first experiences across desktop and mobile, solving real problems through thoughtful design and data-driven development.

Eightpoint's growing ecosystem includes products such as NOAA Live Weather Radar, a high-clarity weather app powered by official government data; Easy Homescreen, an Android launcher designed to make smartphones simpler and more accessible; and Closr, a privacy-first family location sharing app.

Focused on quality, speed, and long-term value, Eightpoint builds digital products that integrate seamlessly into everyday life. Learn more at eightpoint.io.

About Wave Browser

Wave is a web browser designed to deliver everyday utility while supporting real-world impact. Through its certified partnership with 4ocean, Wave helps fund ocean cleanup efforts every time users browse. The browser provides a full-featured experience while contributing to the removal of plastic and trash from our ocean, rivers, and coastlines.

For more information, visit wavebrowser.co.

SOURCE Eightpoint