Eightpoint's Wave Browser Wins the Winter 2026 Leader Award in Eco-Friendly Web Browsers from SourceForge

Wave Browser, an eco-friendly browser contributing to ocean cleanup, is proud to be a winner of the Leader award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightpoint today announced that Wave Browser , an eco browser that supports verified ocean cleanup through everyday browsing, has been awarded the Winter 2026 Leader Award by SourceForge. SourceForge is the world's largest B2B software review and comparison website with nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers per month. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent excellent user reviews that puts them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

Wave Browser is a Winter 2026 SourceForge Leader in Eco-Friendly Web Browsers, placing in the top 5% overall. Post this Wave Browser Wins the SourceForge Winter 2026 Leader Award.

"It's my pleasure to award the Winter 2026 Leaders on SourceForge," said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "Wave Browser has been named a Leader this Winter in the Web Browsers and Eco-Friendly Web Browser categories, and the large volume of outstanding user reviews they have received are proof of the best-in-class solution they provide to their users."

To win the Winter 2026 Leader award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Wave Browser delivers.

"We're honored to receive the SourceForge Winter 2026 Leader Award," said Deniz Gezgin, CEO of Eightpoint. "Wave Browser was built to deliver a fast, reliable browsing experience while also enabling users to contribute to verified ocean and waterway cleanup through everyday use. This recognition reflects the trust our users place in Wave and reinforces our commitment to building software that combines performance with measurable real-world impact."

Wave Browser is a full-featured web browser designed to balance functionality, performance, and purpose. Through a verified partnership with 4ocean , Wave contributes to the cleanup of ocean, river, and coastline plastic and waste across the globe. Contributions fund cleanup crews, vessels, and equipment, with verified monthly reporting on collected debris. With Wave Browser, users can browse efficiently and help leave our ocean better than they found it.

The Winter 2026 Leader Award further validates Wave Browser's position as a trusted, user-approved solution in the eco browser technology space.

Download Wave Browser to join our mission!

About Wave Browser

Wave Browser is an eco-friendly browser designed for everyday use. Wave combines modern browsing functionality with verified ocean impact. Through its partnership with 4ocean , Wave Browser helps fund cleanup efforts that remove plastic and waste from ocean, rivers, and coastlines around the world, with transparent reporting and measurable results.

About Eightpoint

Eightpoint is a digital product company that transforms bold ideas into impactful, scalable products. The company rapidly builds and evolves user-first experiences across desktop and mobile, solving real problems through thoughtful design and data-driven development.

Eightpoint's growing ecosystem includes products such as Closr , a GPS location shaping app for families; Easy Homescreen , an Android launcher designed to make smartphones simpler and more accessible; and Wave Browser , a web browser backed by a long-term partnership funding ocean cleanup efforts.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge features over 100,000 B2B software products across 4000 B2B software categories. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

SOURCE Eightpoint