Two Years of Development. 25+ Years of Industry Expertise. A New Global Standard for How Brands Use Music.

BERLIN, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EightSix today launches Brand Studio, the world's first brand music intelligence system: a platform that transforms how global brands discover, evaluate, license and deploy music across every customer touchpoint.

EightSix Launches Brand Studio: The World’s First Brand Music Intelligence System Speed Speed Shai Caleb Hirschson and Gordian Gleiß, Co-Founders of EightSix

Developed over two intensive years and shaped by more than 25 years of combined experience in composition, music supervision, licensing and audio technology, Brand Studio brings structure, science and accountability to an area of marketing that has operated on instinct for far too long. Music is the most powerful emotional driver in advertising, yet it has remained the last unstructured frontier, governed by taste, trends and subjective debate. Brand Studio changes that.

How It Works

At the core of Brand Studio is mDNA™ (Music DNA), a proprietary framework that benchmarks how a brand uses music across genre, emotion, tempo, energy and cultural positioning. Every music decision, from campaign tracks to social edits, from global licensing to creator collaborations, is aligned through this living standard. The platform's machine learning draws on decades of real industry knowledge, delivering domain-specific intelligence that brands can measure and defend.

Key capabilities include Discover, for searching the world's music against a brand's mDNA™; SceneMatch™, which uses Narrative-Driven Audio Mapping to match music to video in seconds; ArtistMatch™, for brand-fit artist identification with budget modelling; SmartTest™, built with SoundOut and over 500,000 consumer studies, delivering evidence-based validation in under two minutes; and SmartLicense™, which makes complex global licensing transparent and scalable.

"Every brand says music drives emotion, yet none can prove which music drives sales. That era is over. Brand Studio makes every music decision as defensible as media spend." — Gordian Gleiβ, Co-Founder, EightSix

"Every layer of this platform reflects how music actually works in the real world, not how technologists imagine it should. We trained the system on the decisions that experienced supervisors, composers and licensors make every day, then gave it the scale that no human team could achieve alone." — Grace Hammond, Lead Developer, EightSix

World-Class Partners. Built for CMOs.

EightSix has partnered with SoundOut, the global leader in consumer music testing, and Cyanite, a pioneer in AI-driven audio analysis, to ensure Brand Studio meets the highest global standards. The platform is engineered for enterprise brand teams, CMOs, agencies and procurement leaders who need every lever of spend to be defensible, measurable and aligned to strategy.

As Brand Studio scales, independent creators and composers will gain structured access to brand briefs, opening a new commercial pathway where music is evaluated intelligently, monetised responsibly and creators benefit from the same intelligence that powers brands.

"The problem was never creativity. It was communication. Brand Studio gives teams a shared language for music decisions. When everyone works from the same intelligence, decisions accelerate, conviction grows and brands sound unmistakably like themselves, everywhere." — Shai Caleb Hirschson, Co-Founder, EightSix

Music. Sound. Decoded.

Brand Studio by EightSix.

The Global Standard for Brand Music Intelligence.

About EightSix

EightSix is a strategic partner for brands navigating the growing importance of music and sound in communication. Founded in Berlin, the company works at the intersection of sound, strategy and technology to help organisations make music decisions that are creative, explainable and defensible at scale.

EightSix supports brand teams and their agencies by combining creative expertise with structured analysis, audience insight and decision frameworks that reduce subjectivity and increase alignment. Its work spans brand music strategy, sound systems, artist collaborations and proprietary decision-support tools, including EightSix Brand Studio, a web-based platform designed to bring clarity and consistency to music and sound choices across campaigns.

With a multidisciplinary team of 15 specialists working internationally, EightSix collaborates closely with leading brands including OTTO, Siemens Home Appliances, DEICHMANN and Ferrero. The company is committed to responsible innovation, human-led creativity and the fair treatment of creators, integrating technology and AI only where it meaningfully supports understanding and decision-making.

EightSix is headquartered in Berlin and operates globally.

More information at www.eightsix.com

Contact:

Press

[email protected]

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931597/EightSix_BrandStudio.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930465/EightSix.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902868/5799580/EightSix_Logo.jpg

SOURCE EightSix