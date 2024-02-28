Eikon Research Upgrades to Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM

Huntsville radar engineering firm readies for growth by discarding inefficient, off-the-shelf system

DULLES, Va., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for government contractors (GovCons), today announced that Eikon Research has selected Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM to deliver modern financial, project, and relationship management solutions that will help it expand its business in new areas.

Founded in 2014, Eikon Research is a woman-owned Huntsville, Alabama business that develops, tests, and implements radar, modeling and simulation, and user interfaces for the Department of Defense. The firm employs 10 people currently and expects to increase headcount as it expands its technology solutions into new directed applications like counter-drone systems for the Army.

As Eikon Research explored how to ramp up operations, it realized that processes and procedures need to be consolidated into one single tool that meets DOD compliance standards and promotes efficiencies across the growing team.

After an initial review of several systems that included expensive and overwhelming legacy software and a smaller system that lacked security, Eikon Research chose Unanet because it was a "one-stop shop" solution for its ERP and CRM needs. Unanet will help the firm eliminate manual data entry and the use of multiple spreadsheets, providing one modern, fully integrated solution that delivers strategic insight into their business and supports future development.

"Unanet will build infrastructure that makes sense for our growth by helping us onboard people better and streamline our processes," said Jason Cunningham, chief operating officer at Eikon Research. " Unanet offers substantial advantages to our organization by simplifying contact data entry and proposal generation, while also enhancing pipeline management, relationship management, and business development."

"Unanet will provide one, centralized system to help us eliminate multiple spreadsheets for timekeeping, project, and financial management, and give us the intuitive dashboards we need to analyze our financials and forecast for our growth," said Chezney Orcutt, chief financial officer at Eikon Research. "Also, knowing that Unanet has so many Huntsville GovCon customers, many of whom we already work with, checked off the final boxes for me."

According to Unanet's recent GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking analysis that highlights trends, best practices, and business challenges for GovCons, approximately 70% of GovCons reported experiencing growth – just like Eikon Research. Requiring an enhanced ability to manage financial operations and business development are a few reasons why more GovCons are embracing Unanet. Its solutions offer resource management and forecasting insights that can enhance operational efficiency, facilitate informed decision-making, and drive the achievement of strategic goals.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCons, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Eikon Research.

Eikon Research, Inc. is a woman-owned small business based in Huntsville, Ala. that develops, tests, and implements radar, modeling and simulation, and user interface solutions. The company specializes in the design and analysis of these technologies during all stages of development: from concept to implementation. For more information, visit www.eikonresearch.com.

