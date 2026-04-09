eInfochips' EIC PROPEL™ Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy EIC PROPEL™, an enterprise-grade IoT platform that enables secure, scalable, and unified device management with integrated support for Microsoft Azure services

SAN JOSE, Calif. and AHMEDABAD, India, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company and a global provider of product engineering services, today announced the availability of EIC PROPEL™, its enterprise IoT platform, in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents.

With this availability, customers can now deploy EIC PROPEL™ through the Microsoft Marketplace for streamlined access, seamless integration, and simplified lifecycle management across Microsoft Azure products and services. EIC PROPEL™ helps enterprises connect, manage, and optimize large fleets of IoT assets through real-time edge-to-cloud communication, remote device control, intelligent analytics, and robust zero-trust security principles. This helps organizations accelerate deployment, reduce operational overhead, and gain clearer visibility into their distributed devices.

EIC PROPEL™ offers a unified dashboard for multi-tenant device management, real-time telemetry, automated workflows, and enterprise-grade governance. The platform supports integration with Microsoft Azure IoT, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Azure Data Explorer, enabling organizations to operationalize device data with advanced analytics and support next-generation use cases such as predictive AI, machine learning, and generative AI.

With it's availability on the Microsoft Marketplace, customers can deploy EIC PROPEL™ more easily while leveraging deep integration with the Azure Ecosystem. "Making EIC PROPEL™ available on the Microsoft Marketplace allows our customers to accelerate IoT adoption with a scalable, secure, and cloud-ready platform," said Murdoch Fitzgerald, chief growth officer, global services at Arrow. "Our integration with Microsoft Azure helps enterprises gain real-time visibility across distributed devices while maintaining the rigorous security, performance, and compliance standards required for modern IoT operations."

"Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions — all in one trusted place," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "We're happy to welcome eInfochips' EIC PROPEL™ solution to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem."

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in the marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

About EIC PROPEL™

EIC PROPEL™ is an enterprise IoT platform that enables real-time asset connectivity, automated device management, and secure data intelligence from edge to cloud. Built on a multitenant, scalable, and security-first architecture, the platform supports thousands of devices across industries and integrates with Azure compute, storage, and analytics services for end-to-end IoT lifecycle operations.

Key capabilities include:

Unified device management: Connect, monitor, and manage diverse IoT devices through a single dashboard, with real-time telemetry and automation workflows.

Connect, monitor, and manage diverse IoT devices through a single dashboard, with real-time telemetry and automation workflows. End-to-end security: Zero-trust design with AES-256 encryption, X.509 certificate-based authentication, and secure provisioning.

Zero-trust design with AES-256 encryption, X.509 certificate-based authentication, and secure provisioning. Multitenant scalability: Isolation, governance, and policy-based control across distributed deployments.

Isolation, governance, and policy-based control across distributed deployments. Azure integration: Native support for Azure IoT, Synapse, Data Explorer, and event-based data pipelines.

Native support for Azure IoT, Synapse, Data Explorer, and event-based data pipelines. Industry use cases: EV charging networks, smart buildings, logistics, supply chain visibility, and connected healthcare.

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, accelerates product innovation through industry-leading engineering research and development (ER&D) capabilities. With deep expertise across silicon, embedded, digital, AI, IoT, robotics, and cybersecurity, eInfochips delivers end-to-end ER&D services, that take innovations from concept to deployment seamlessly.

With 750+ products engineered and 100M+ deployments worldwide, eInfochips is recognized by firms like Avasant, Everest, Gartner, HfS Research, Zinnov, and ISG for its ability to deliver complex engineering challenges.

Learn more about EIC PROPEL™: https://www.einfochips.com/eic-propel/

Marketplace Listing: https://marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/azure-applications/einfochipsinc1748933715085.eic_propel_application

SOURCE eInfochips