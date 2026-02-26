eInfochips Launches NomAIzo to Drive Edge-to-Enterprise AI Adoption

SAN JOSE, Calif. and AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company and a leading provider of product engineering services, today announced the launch of NomAIzo, a set of AI-focused platforms, frameworks, accelerators and services to drive edge-to-enterprise AI adoption.

Customers face challenges in getting the right ROI from their AI investments due to siloed AI solutions, multiple vendors with disparate AI capabilities and technologies, and long implementation cycles.

NomAIzo provides edge-to-cloud AI capabilities, ready-to-use accelerators and vendor independence. It also leverages eInfochips' three decades of experience in developing connected solutions and silicon-to-software expertise to help customers get the best out of their AI initiatives.

"Enterprises can truly benefit from NomAIzo's comprehensive offerings across the entire AI stack. We are excited and looking forward to working with our customers to help them unlock the potential of AI with NomAIzo," said Murdoch Fitzgerald, chief growth officer of global services, Arrow Electronics.

