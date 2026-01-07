eInfochips Named "IoT Development Service Provider of the Year" at 2026 IoT Breakthrough Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif. and EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company and a leading provider of engineering research and development services, today announced that it has been awarded "IoT Development Service Provider of the Year" in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards, which honor global innovators in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry.

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program evaluates thousands of nominations globally to recognize leaders in categories such as Industrial IoT, Smart Cities, IoT Security, and Connected Vehicles.

eInfochips delivers end-to-end IoT solutions, from sensors to actionable insights, including consulting, system integration, platform and application development, analytics, and ongoing sustenance services. With deep engineering and seamless OT-IT integration capabilities, the company enables businesses to adopt IoT-as-a-Service models and unlock new revenue streams.

Key offerings include:

IoT Accelerators such as the Intrinsically Safe Industrial Gateway for rugged environments and EIC Propel 2.0 for remote device management and digital twin visualization.

IoT Test Automation Frameworks for unified testing across devices, connectivity, cloud, and applications, plus Wireless Connectivity Test Automation and Cybersecurity Assessment Frameworks.

"eInfochips' IoT solutions drive measurable business outcomes, including cost optimization, revenue growth, and operational efficiency," said Steve Johansson, managing director of IoT Breakthrough. "Their edge-to-cloud IoT offerings, backed by field proven accelerators and frameworks, position them as a trusted collaborator for companies across industries."

Murdoch Fitzgerald, vice president, global engineering and design services at Arrow Electronics, said, "With 750-plus products developed and 100 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips continues to drive technology innovation. We are honored to receive this award and remain committed to advancing engineering and IoT R&D."

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of engineering research and development (ER&D) services. With expertise across silicon, embedded, digital, AI, IoT, Robotics, and cybersecurity, eInfochips delivers end-to-end services from concept to deployment.

Leveraging Arrow's worldwide supply-chain and technology ecosystem, eInfochips works with leading enterprises in mobility, healthcare, industrial and hi-tech to accelerate innovation, optimize cost and performance, and deliver complex products to market at speed and scale.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Enterprise IoT, Connected Vehicles, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

