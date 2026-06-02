eInfochips Recognized as a Leader and Rising Star in ISG Provider Lens® Digital Engineering Services 2026 -- U.S.

ISG names eInfochips a Leader in Augmented Design and R&D Services, and a Rising Star in Intelligent Operations and Connected Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif. and AHMEDABAD, India, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company and a leading provider of product engineering services, today announced it has been recognized in two quadrants of the ISG Provider Lens® Digital Engineering Services 2026 — U.S. report. The report names eInfochips a Leader in Augmented Design and R&D Services and a Rising Star in Intelligent Operations and Connected Experiences.

The ISG Provider Lens® Digital Engineering Services report evaluates providers on their ability to deliver advanced engineering capabilities across the full product and service innovation lifecycle — from AI-enabled design and R&D through to intelligent operations and connected product experiences.

In the Augmented Design and R&D Services quadrant, ISG recognized eInfochips for its end-to-end product lifecycle management capabilities, spanning development to sustenance. ISG also highlighted eInfochips' library of pre-engineered reference designs for EV charging, autonomous robotics, and medical imaging, and its certifications to AS9100D (aerospace) and ISO 13485 (medical devices) as key differentiators in safety-critical engineering.

In the Intelligent Operations and Connected Experiences quadrant, ISG cited eInfochips' EIC PROPEL™ and NomAIzo™ platforms as core differentiators — enabling real-time vision AI at the edge, autonomous mobile robot deployments, and smart factory operations across IIoT, predictive maintenance, and remote device management use cases.

"These recognitions reflect the depth of engineering we bring to every layer of the product stack — from silicon to software, and AI-driven development to intelligent operations," said Murdoch Fitzgerald, chief growth officer, global services, Arrow Electronics.

"eInfochips has proven ability to bridge silicon-to-software engineering with product-centric digital transformation. With the growing expertise across semiconductors, embedded systems, and cloud-led platforms, the firm is strongly positioned to enable clients to accelerate product innovation while scaling intelligent, connected solutions across the full lifecycle," said Shirish Kulkarni, lead analyst, ISG.

For more details on eInfochips recognition, pls visit https://www.einfochips.com/einfochips-recognized-in-isg-provider-lens-digital-engineering-services-2026/

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, accelerates product innovation through industry-leading engineering research and development (ER&D) capabilities. With deep expertise across silicon, embedded, digital, AI, IoT, robotics, and cybersecurity, eInfochips delivers end-to-end ER&D services, taking innovations from concept to deployment seamlessly.

With 750-plus products engineered and 100 million-plus deployments worldwide, eInfochips is recognized by firms like Avasant, Everest, Gartner, HfS Research, Zinnov, and ISG for its ability to deliver complex engineering challenges.

Learn more: www.einfochips.com/digital

SOURCE eInfochips