AHMEDABAD, India and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company and a leading provider of product engineering services, today announced it has been featured as a Pioneer in the Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services — Established Vendors (June 2026).

Gartner's Emerging Market Quadrant is designed to help clients understand the dynamics of relatively new and fast-moving market capabilities and form shortlists of technology providers to explore when making tech buying, partnering, acquisition and investment decisions.

eInfochips Recognized as a Pioneer in the 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services - Established Vendors

Physical AI services (PAIS) cover the full lifecycle of AI-enabled physical systems, from design to deployment, and ongoing operation of systems such as mobile robots and autonomous vehicles that use AI models and sensors in real-world environments.

"We are humbled with this recognition. Physical AI is where silicon-level engineering decisions and real-world operational outcomes converge, an intersection where eInfochips has built its capabilities over three decades," said Murdoch Fitzgerald, chief growth officer of global services at Arrow Electronics.

eInfochips' physical AI capabilities span the full lifecycle — from hardware design and sensor integration through edge AI model deployment, MLOps, and fleet management. The company has successfully delivered diverse physical AI solutions across multiple verticals, including industrial, healthcare, mobility and hi-tech for clients ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to specialist technology firms.

To learn more about eInfochips' physical AI capabilities, visit https://einfochips.com/services/physical-ai-services/.

(Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services — Established Vendors, By Katie Gove, Jonathan Davenport, Eric Goodness, Arjun Boparai, Christian Stephan, 8 June 2026.)

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About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, accelerates product innovation through industry-leading engineering research and development (ER&D) capabilities. With deep expertise across silicon, embedded, digital, AI, IoT, robotics, and cybersecurity, eInfochips delivers end-to-end ER&D services, that take innovations from concept to deployment seamlessly.

With 750-plus products engineered and 100M-plus deployments worldwide, eInfochips is recognized by firms, including Avasant, Everest, HfS Research, Zinnov, and ISG for its ability to deliver complex engineering challenges.

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SOURCE eInfochips