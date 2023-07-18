eInfochips Recognized for Engineering Excellence at Nasscom Spotlight Awards

eInfochips

AHMEDABAD, India, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, a leading provider of product engineering and digital transformation services, has won twin honors at the inaugural Spotlight Awards ceremony hosted by nasscom. Established in 1988, nasscom is the apex body for the US$245 billion Indian technology industry.

The awards ceremony brought together the best minds in the engineering, research, and development (ER&D) industry to felicitate exemplary contributions of ER&D community towards pathbreaking innovations. eInfochips topped two categories – "world's first innovation – concept to engineering leadership" and "company first innovation – ideation to engineering leadership."

The first solution, a non-invasive incontinence monitoring and detection device, monitors any form of incontinence without the need for pads or sensors attached to the skin. It leverages technology that detects target compounds in the air in case of incontinence. The solution helps enhance patient comfort, enables timely intervention, and streamlines healthcare workflows, ultimately improving the quality of life for individuals affected by incontinence.

The second solution, comprising a smart water metering device and an Azure based IoT, cloud and mobile platform, enables efficient monitoring and management of water resources, providing real-time insights, predictive analytics, and precise control mechanisms. The solution has been helpful in reducing per capita water consumption. This is a key focus for water utility companies globally, as well as stopping leaks, based on sensors and analytical models that are good at identifying otherwise "invisible" leaks.

"We are delighted to be recognized with Spotlight Awards by nasscom. These awards serve as a testament to our relentless pursuit of enriching lives through engineering excellence," said Bharath Aitha, vice president of marketing for eInfochips. "We are proud to contribute to the advancement of healthcare and smart water management technologies, and we will continue pushing the boundaries of technology to drive meaningful impact."

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading global provider of product engineering and digital transformation services. With over 25 years of expertise, eInfochips accelerates product innovation and helps businesses address the challenges of the digital era.

eInfochips has been recognized as a leader in Engineering R&D services by many top analysts and industry bodies, including Gartner, Zinnov, ISG, Everest and others.

