eInfochips Retains Leadership Position in Zinnov Zones 2023 Ratings

AHMEDABAD, India and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services, has once again demonstrated its industry-leading position in the Zinnov Zones Digital Engineering and ER&D Services Ratings 2023.

This year, eInfochips retained its position in the leadership quadrant for overall Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) services, as well as in the overall small and medium ER&D service providers category.

The Zinnov Zones ratings are published annually to assess the capabilities of global technology service providers. These ratings evaluate the service provider ecosystem based on multiple parameters across various industry verticals, micro-verticals and industries, as well as geographies, for both overall services and specific use cases.

eInfochips has also been featured as a leader in Semiconductor ER&D for tenth year in a row. The company's expanded semiconductor design services portfolio, covering front- and back-end design, along with new offerings such as formal verification and analog layout, has helped it receive a "noteworthy player" special mention.

Besides these rankings, eInfochips has been featured in 18 other quadrants, including Industry 4.0, digital engineering, data & AI Engineering, hyperscalers services and others.

"We are thrilled to retain our leadership across multiple domains in the Zinnov Zones 2023 ratings," said Bharath Aitha, vice president of marketing for eInfochips. "This is a testament to our relentless pursuit of engineering excellence and our commitment to delivering transformative solutions to our clients."

"eInfochips' deep expertise in emerging technologies, such as IoT, AI, cloud, has enabled it to accelerate innovation and time-to-market for its clients," said Sidhant Rastogi, President at Zinnov. "Moreover, Conxero, a solution it developed with more than 3000 assets, helps it accelerate the digital transformation journey of their clients, while scaling their cloud-enabled products and/or services. eInfochips' specialty labs and its Centers of Excellence (COEs) focused on industry verticals coupled with its sustained commitment to understanding clients affirms its recognition in the Zinnov Zones Digital Engineering and ER&D Services Ratings 2023."

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips continues to fuel technological innovations in multiple verticals. eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of cloud, IoT, AI/ML, digital twins, hyper automation and cybersecurity.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Paris and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with global enterprises, FORTUNE 2000 companies, global system integrators, and private equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights – across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov .

SOURCE eInfochips