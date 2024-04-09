eInfochips Unveils New Aikri Modules and Kits, Elevating IoT Edge Solutions powered by Qualcomm

NUREMBERG, Germany, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a new development under the Edge Labs initiative, eInfochips has announced the launch of the Aikri-64X-90XX series. This innovative lineup of modules and developer kits is powered by the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor, setting a new standard for AI-driven edge computing solutions.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards empowering the edge with high-performance, AI-driven solutions," said Sumit Sethi, chief operations officer, eInfochips. "The Aikri-64X-90XX, powered by the QCS6490 processor, epitomizes our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that meets the evolving needs of our customers. This launch underscores our vision of pioneering innovations that redefine what's possible at the edge."

Designed for industrial and commercial IoT applications, the Aikri-64X-90XX series utilizes the 6nm QCS6490 processor with advanced AI, camera, high-performance computing, Wi-Fi 6E support, and global 5G capabilities.

eInfochips also plans to expand the Aikri product line with a video collaboration kit designed for high-demand applications, featuring concurrent 4K video streaming, sophisticated video analytics, and versatile connectivity options.

"eInfochips' launch of the Aikri-64X-90XX series, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and under the Edge Labs initiative, is a testament to the power of innovation and the potential of AI-driven edge computing solutions," stated Dev Singh, vice president of business development and head of robotics & industrial automation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This initiative showcases our commitment to driving the digital transformation of industries and delivering cutting-edge technology that enables new possibilities at the edge."

Leveraging over 25 years of engineering research and development experience, eInfochips provides comprehensive engineering services, from edge-to-cloud solutions encompassing hardware development, firmware, edge-AI enablement, to cloud deployment and end-to-end design and manufacturing.

eInfochips will be showcasing a video collaboration demo based on Aikri QCS6490 at Embedded World, Booth #4A-342, April 9 – 11, 2024. The demo supports concurrent rendering of multiple 4K resolution displays with HiFi audio, advanced analytics and multiple connectivity options.

For more information about the Aikri-64X-90XX series and the related collaboration, please visit https://www.einfochips.com/edgelabs/#featuredproduct.

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is at the forefront of digital transformation and product engineering. Renowned for its IoT, AI/ML, security, and cloud expertise, eInfochips accelerates market entry for global clients, backed by a legacy of engineering excellence recognized by industry leaders and analysts.

