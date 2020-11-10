Einstein Bros. Bagels Invites You To Finally See What All The Fuss Is About

For its Party Bagel launch, Einstein Bros. Bagels has created two flavors that will make your tastebuds sing sweet praises.

Churro: The yumminess begins with a fluffy donut, sliced and shmeared in the middle with deliciously creamy frosting and topped with tongue-tingling cinnamon sugar.

Chocolate Birthday Cake: This mouthwatering chocolate treat starts with a fluffy donut, sliced and shmeared in the middle with to-die-for chocolate frosting and topped with more rich chocolate and sprinkles to complete the party.

"We wanted to bring a bit of fun to the breakfast table," said Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "Party Bagels are a sweet treat, done the Einstein Bros. Bagels way. I like to say, if bagels are having a family reunion, the fun cousin just showed up."

Guests will have the option to order a la carte or bring the party home to the whole family with the Party Pack, which includes four Party Bagels in any flavor combination of their choice.

Party Bagels will be available at participating Einstein Bros. Bagels locations, excluding license stores inside of colleges, airports, hotels and hospitals. For more information, visit www.EinsteinBros.com .

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Caribou Coffee®, Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com .

SOURCE Einstein Bros. Bagels

