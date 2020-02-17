Einstein Bros.© Bagels Transitions to Low-Carbon Energy Diet

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. today announced a retail renewable energy agreement with ENGIE Resources LLC. The contract goes through 2023 and includes 100% of the electricity needs, or approximately 4,180 megawatt-hours annually, for all Einstein Bros.® Bagels locations in Texas. Renewable energy will be sourced from ENGIE North America's Live Oak Wind Project in Schleicher County, Texas.

The renewable energy credits in this agreement represent the environmental benefits equal to the displacement of more than 28,000 barrels of oil consumed or the carbon sequestered by 322,000 tree seedlings grown for a decade.

"We are excited to add wind-generated energy to our energy supply mix and are equally as delighted to partner with ENGIE Resources on this GREEN energy contract. We look forward to the future of renewable and sustainable energy sources coming to the market," said Susan Scheuermann, energy manager for Einstein Bros.® Bagels.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels will also achieve budget certainty throughout the term of this agreement with a fixed price structure. ENGIE's portfolioRE solution bridges the gap in green energy products by combining traditional retail energy contracts with supply and renewable energy certificates from specific renewable generation assets. With ENGIE, customers can become low carbon leaders, reduce their environmental impact, and improve their competitive position.

"Until recently, the retail energy sector did not offer a solution with physical renewable energy directly sourced from a local renewable asset to a portfolio of small facilities like bakeries," said ENGIE Resources Senior Vice President Graham Leith. "We're proud to introduce a solution to a customer known for its own retail innovation."

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.

About ENGIE Resources

ENGIE Resources LLC is a subsidiary of ENGIE North America Inc. and part of the international energy group ENGIE. As a leading electricity supplier to non-residential consumers in the United States, we deliver a combination of products and services, highly rated customer service, and financial strength that provides unique and compelling value to our customers. Now offering solar and other renewable energy options, demand response, and on-bill financing, we assure our customers that they can count on us to create effective, customized plans. Our in-house energy experts work with customers to understand their operations, tailoring products and services specific to their business and budget. For more about ENGIE Resources, visit www.engieresources.com . Follow ENGIE Resources on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

