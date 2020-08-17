EiriniX Latest Project Contributed to Cloud Foundry Foundation

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation , home to open source projects simplifying the developer experience, announced that SUSE has contributed the EiriniX project to the Foundation, marking the continued expansion of the Cloud Foundry ecosystem and its commitment to streamlining developers' interactions with Kubernetes.

"At SUSE we are developing upstream first as much as possible," said Thomas Di Giacomo, president of Engineering and Innovation at SUSE. "So, after experiencing the value of contributing KubeCF to the Foundation earlier this year, we decided it would be beneficial to both the Cloud Foundry community and the EiriniX team to do it again. We have seen an uptick in contributions to and usage of KubeCF since it became a Foundation project, indicating that more organizations are investing developer time into the upstream. Contributing EiriniX to the Foundation is a surefire way to get the broader community involved."

Introduced in July 2019 and presented to the community by the SUSE team at Cloud Foundry EU Summit, EiriniX is a framework that allows developers to build Extensions around Eirini , enabling them to focus on getting features into production in a real Kubernetes cluster. Features of EiriniX include:

CF SSH: A user of the Cloud Foundry client can access and debug their container.

Volume Services: Gives users the ability to bind persistent volumes to various application containers.

EiriniX Logging: An alternative implementation of Logging in Eirini which allows KubeCF to work on a wider variety of Kubernetes nodes.

EiriniX leverages the Quarks codebase (quarks-utils) to provide a solid add-on framework for Eirini.

"There is significant value in contributing this project to the Foundation, as it ensures that other project teams looking for a similar solution to creating Extensions around Eirini will not reinvent the wheel," said Chip Childers, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Now that EiriniX exists within the Foundation, developers can take full advantage of its library of add-ons to Eirini and modify core features of Cloud Foundry. I'm excited to see all of the use cases for this project that have not yet been invented."

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SUSE and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion, and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best developer experiences to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Eirini, Project Quarks, KubeCF, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy, and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

