Eisenhower Health One of Only FIVE Hospitals Nationwide to add Fourth Mako Robot for Orthopedic Surgery

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisenhower Health is the first hospital in Riverside County and one of only five hospitals in the country to add a fourth Mako SmartRobotics™ system by Stryker to its arsenal of orthopedic surgical tools. This technological advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements are performed, by helping surgeons know more and cut less.

Mako SmartRobotics™ combines three key components, 3D CT-based planning, AccuStopTM haptic technology and insightful data analytics, into one platform that has shown better outcomes for total knee, total hip and partial knee patients.

"With Mako SmartRobotics™, I know more about my patients than ever before, and I'm able to be less invasive and more efficient in the operating room. For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage; for others, greater bone preservation," says Erik Schnaser, MD, Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center. "To have a fourth Mako robot for an institution of this size is truly remarkable, and a testament to the support the hospital receives from our generous community. Offering state-of-the-art technology to our orthopedic patients not only means better patient outcomes but also gives us the ability to recruit the best orthopedic surgeons from across the country."

By 2030, total hip replacements in the United States are projected to grow 171%. Mako SmartRoboticsTM for Total Hip is a treatment option for adults who suffer from degenerative joint disease of the hip. During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic arm during bone preparation to prepare the hip socket and position the implant according to the predetermined surgical plan. In a controlled matched-paired study to measure acetabular bone resection, results suggested greater bone preservation for Mako Total Hip compared to manual surgery.

Dr. Schnaser's patient Ed Austin didn't realize his surgeon was performing his hip replacement surgery with a robot, but appreciates the benefits. "I went into surgery at 7:15 a.m. and by 1:30 p.m. that day, I walked into my house. Three weeks later I was playing golf!"

He continues, "The technology is a marvel, and combined with my surgeon's expertise makes for a successful outcome. And only four months later, I'm able to do just about everything."

Like hip replacements, total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase 189% by 2030, yet studies have shown that approximately 20% of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery. Mako Total Knee combines Stryker's advanced robotic technology with its clinically successful Triathlon Total Knee System, which enables surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy. In clinical studies, Mako Total Knee demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for opiate analgesics, less need for inpatient physical therapy, reduction in length of hospital stay, improved knee flexion and greater soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.

Mako SmartRoboticsTM for Partial Knee replacement is a treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis that has not yet progressed to all three compartments of the knee. During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic arm during bone preparation to execute the predetermined surgical plan and position the implant. By selectively targeting only the part of the knee damaged by osteoarthritis, surgeons can resurface the diseased portion of the knee while helping to protect the healthy bone surrounding the knee joint. Studies have shown that robotic-arm assisted partial knee replacement, leads to greater accuracy of implant position to plan compared to manual partial knee replacement procedures.

About Eisenhower Health

Eisenhower Health is a not-for-profit, comprehensive health care institution that includes the 463-bed Eisenhower Hospital, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center at Eisenhower and the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower. The Betty Ford Center is also located on the Eisenhower campus. Eisenhower is renowned for its Centers of Excellence in Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Oncology. Situated on 130 acres in Rancho Mirage, and with outpatient clinics across the valley, Eisenhower Health has provided a full range of quality medical and educational services for 50 years for residents and visitors to the greater Coachella Valley. Eisenhower has twice earned ANCC Magnet Recognition® for professionalism in nursing and excellence in patient care. The first accredited teaching hospital in the valley, Eisenhower trains physician residents in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine. For more information, visit EisenhowerHealth.org or follow Eisenhower Health on social media.

