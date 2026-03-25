EisnerAmper Announces Continuation Vehicle Transaction with TowerBrook

Agreement reflects EisnerAmper's long-term growth potential

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisner Advisory Group LLC ("EisnerAmper") and TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. (TowerBrook) announced the completion of a continuation vehicle transaction (CV). Carlyle AlpInvest led the transaction, with funds managed by Hamilton Lane serving as co-lead alongside participation from syndicate investors.

Charly Weinstein

EisnerAmper partnered with TowerBrook in 2021, in what was the first major private equity partnership with a top 20 US accounting firm. The firm has grown to become the 13th largest accounting firm in the US, with more than $1.2 billion in revenue, 475 partners, and 4,700 professionals, with 43 offices across the US and a presence in nine countries around the world. EisnerAmper has completed 27 acquisitions since 2021.

The completion of this transaction enables the firm to accelerate its growth, with a continued focus on investing in talent, broadening the firm's services and solutions, and rapidly advancing its investments in technology and AI initiatives—all directed at further enhancing our value to our clients.

"Our partnership with TowerBrook has been transformational in helping us add many talented colleagues to our firm and broaden the services and solutions we deliver to clients. As we look ahead, with TowerBrook's continued support, we're focused on continuing to evolve our firm by investing in our people, enhancing our capabilities, and leveraging innovation to meet the increasingly complex needs of our clients," said Charly Weinstein, CEO of Eisner Advisory Group.

"We're excited about the progress achieved alongside Charly and the management team and remain confident about the opportunity ahead as we continue to support EisnerAmper as it enters its next chapter," commented Jonathan Bilzin, Managing Partner, Co-CEO at TowerBrook.

Walter Weil, Managing Director at TowerBrook, added: "While we've accomplished much in our first four-plus years, the long-term opportunity continues to be as robust as ever, and we're excited to continue our partnership with EisnerAmper as we build toward our goal of creating an end-to-end conduit of professional services for our valued clients."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 475 partners and 4,700 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE EisnerAmper