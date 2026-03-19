Prosperity Expands Wealth Management Practice into Southern California

Firm Adds Two Senior Wealth Advisors

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity—an EisnerAmper Company and a leading independent registered investment advisor—announces the expansion of its wealth management practice into Southern California with the addition of Senior Wealth Advisors Keon Khamsehpour and Merryll McElwain.

Merryll McElwain Keon Khamsehpour Michele Martin

Merryll McElwain, based in Los Angeles, has 18 years of experience providing financial planning, investment management, pre-transaction planning for entrepreneurs, planning for individuals in sports and entertainment, and wealth transfer strategies. She holds a bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University and an MBA from East Carolina University. She has earned the CEPA® and SE-AWMATM designations.

Keon Khamsehpour, based in La Jolla, brings 15 years of experience advising entrepreneurs, executives, business owners, and multi-generational families. He will focus on investment and portfolio management, alternative investments and private markets, and estate planning and wealth transfer. Keon holds a BA in economics from the University of California San Diego. He has the CAIA® and CPWA® designations and is a Series 65 license holder.

"Southern California represents an important growth market for Prosperity, and we are proud to welcome professionals of Keon's and Merryll's experience and reputation," said Prosperity President Michele Martin. "They bring deep expertise, strong external relationships, and a shared commitment to delivering thoughtful, long-term wealth solutions for clients."

Securities offered through DAI Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Prosperity – An EisnerAmper Company. Prosperity – An EisnerAmper Company is not affiliated with DAI Securities, LLC.

About Prosperity

Prosperity is a national wealth management firm with approximately 60 team members and $5 billion in assets under management. The firm specializes in holistic wealth management for successful individuals, business owners, and families, with a focus on investment management, tax-efficient planning, and generational strategies. Prosperity serves clients across the US and is a subsidiary of the Eisner Advisory Group, LLC. For more information, please visit prosperityea.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 475 partners and 4,700 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE EisnerAmper