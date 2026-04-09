KLG Business Valuators & Forensic Accountants, LLC, Combines with EisnerAmper

Premier Litigation Support Firm Has Decades of Business Valuation and Forensic Accounting Expertise

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The professionals of KLG Business Valuators & Forensic Accountants, LLC (KLG), are joining global business advisory firm EisnerAmper in a combination expected to close in May 2026—strengthening EisnerAmper's national forensic accounting, business valuation, litigation support, and expert witness testimony capabilities.

Christopher Loiacono David Gresen

Founded in 1980 and based in Melville, NY, KLG's credentialed professionals specialize in business valuations, forensic accounting, litigation support, economic damage calculations, and expert witness testimony for matrimonial matters, shareholder and commercial disputes, and estate and gift tax planning. For 40-plus years, KLG's professionals have been trusted and appointed by courts as neutral financial experts in thousands of legal matters.

The combination will provide KLG's clients with access to EisnerAmper's national infrastructure of expertise and technology. EisnerAmper's clients will benefit from KLG's deep relationships within the matrimonial and commercial litigation bar and decades of courtroom expertise.

"KLG has built an outstanding reputation for credible, rigorous, and trusted work in complex valuation and forensic matters," said EisnerAmper Vice Chair of Services Christopher Loiacono. "Their depth in matrimonial litigation, dispute consulting, and expert witness services strongly complements EisnerAmper's advisory platform and adds tremendous value for clients."

"We're thrilled to join EisnerAmper," said KLG Co-Managing Partner Glenn Liebman. "This is a great strategic opportunity for both our clients and team." Added David Gresen, KLG Co-Managing Partner: "This combination allows us to continue delivering the specialized valuation and forensic expertise KLG is known for, backed by EisnerAmper's national capabilities."

"KLG is recognized as a preeminent business valuation and forensic accounting firm throughout the greater New York area. They were courted by practically every major firm in the country but chose EisnerAmper as the best strategic and cultural fit," said Allan Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the deal. "David and Glenn see the tremendous growth opportunities for their people going forward. And EisnerAmper continues to identify 'uber' successful entrepreneurs and provide a tremendous platform for success."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 475 partners and 4,700 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE EisnerAmper